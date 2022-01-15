Now that the U.S. and our NATO partners have rejected Russia’s demand that they commit to not expanding further toward Russia’s borders, it is worth examining honestly the historical context for the situation.
It has been acknowledged by historians that Russia has long harbored a deep obsession with the security of its borders. Russia has been invaded from the west by the Poles, Swedes, French and Germans in past centuries. In my view, they are rightfully concerned about NATO expansion on their western perimeter despite past assurances by Western leaders that NATO would not expand into the former USSR republics on their border such as Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia as well as Ukraine.
One can have legitimate problems with Russia’s restriction of civil liberties and illegal attacks on opponents, even in other countries. But we in the West seldom acknowledge that World War II was only won thanks to the Russians, who suffered 27 million civilian and military deaths.
Russia is now demanding NATO officially declare that the alliance will never expand to Ukraine or other countries bordering Russia — in other words, live up to past assurances. This likely will be rejected by the U.S. and other NATO countries, which could lead to an invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the possibility of thousands of casualties on both sides. Ukraine has a much longer history of cultural and historical connections with Russia and other Slavic countries than it does with Western European countries.
Outside the territory of the former USSR, Russia has only two military bases, both in Syria. The United States has around 800 bases in 70 countries, including countries on or near Russia’s borders, and conducts military exercises with warships in the Black Sea — the home of Russia’s naval fleet and basically in Russia’s backyard. The only warm-water port Russia has is at Sevastopol in Crimea through a lease with Ukraine. The annexation of Crimea was to ensure Russia’s continued access to the port. Crimea is dominated by Russian speakers and was generally locally supportive of the intervention there. It is impossible to imagine the reaction if Russia employed its warships in the Great Lakes or in the Caribbean and developed a military alliance with Canada; our country would not tolerate it.
The development of alliances of numerous countries, whereby an attack on one country would obligate other members to support it militarily, is exactly why a relatively minor incident between Austria-Hungary and Serbia expanded to incorporate most countries of Europe along with the U.S. and Russia in World War I, an unnecessary and hugely damaging war.
