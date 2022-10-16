Does Milan Simonich read the Santa Fe New Mexican, the same newspaper where his political opinion pieces appear and which has published information about New Mexico’s sacrifice zones for years?

In (“Native groups hope to nullify 2-year-old election result,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 11) Simonich sneers at the Native groups’ challenge of the constitutionality of an amendment changing the selection process for commissioners of the Public Regulation Commission from election by geographic district to appointment by the governor, revealing his complete indifference to the impacts that utilities have on Native populations in sacrifice zones.

To bring a lawsuit, plaintiffs must establish their standing. In this case, showing the amendment would cause them harm. Simonich dismisses the Native groups’ claim “the issue holds special importance to them. They say their lands are rich in energy resources,” as if the impact of the amendment were limited to merely “the cost to consumers for electricity or water,” meaning only what shows up in utility bills, not in human bodies.

