Does Milan Simonich read the Santa Fe New Mexican, the same newspaper where his political opinion pieces appear and which has published information about New Mexico’s sacrifice zones for years?
In (“Native groups hope to nullify 2-year-old election result,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 11) Simonich sneers at the Native groups’ challenge of the constitutionality of an amendment changing the selection process for commissioners of the Public Regulation Commission from election by geographic district to appointment by the governor, revealing his complete indifference to the impacts that utilities have on Native populations in sacrifice zones.
To bring a lawsuit, plaintiffs must establish their standing. In this case, showing the amendment would cause them harm. Simonich dismisses the Native groups’ claim “the issue holds special importance to them. They say their lands are rich in energy resources,” as if the impact of the amendment were limited to merely “the cost to consumers for electricity or water,” meaning only what shows up in utility bills, not in human bodies.
But human bodies, primarily Native bodies, are exactly what are at risk in sacrifice zones, areas where impoverished residents are routinely exposed to deadly effects of energy production.
The most concentrated sources of such harm in New Mexico are two coal-fired power plants, the now-shuttered San Juan Generating Station and the Four Corners Power Plant, both on Native lands in San Juan County.
A 2018 review of 113 studies over 30 years summarized by Duke Health News found “people living near coal-fired power plants have higher death rates and at earlier ages.” Coal combustion emits fly ask that can leak mercury, arsenic, and other heavy metals into underground aquifers and surface water sources that then damage neurological and digestive systems, kidneys, and other organs.
Although Simonich claims “the Public Regulation Commission’s work is just as important to every consumer,” not every consumer risks their children developing lifelong disabilities or even dying young if the PRC gets it wrong.
Because future commissioners would not represent specific geographic districts, they, just like Simonich, could be clueless about the PRC’s disproportional impact on residents of sacrifice zones.
The ballot description of the amendment claimed the three commissioners appointed by the governor would be professionally qualified, as if that were something new.
Yet necessary professional expertise was already being supplied under the current PRC system by the hearing examiner who hears and questions arguments by both sides on proposed changes to utility operations as well as hearing public comments and then submits a reasoned recommendation to the commissioners.
I wish Simonich had read Rick Ruggles’ piece in this newspaper (“The committee to pick the commission: Work begins on PRC nominating process,” June 12) in which a nominee, Alonzo Baldonado, a former state representative, said, “I’m no expert on PRC matters, but it definitely crosses your plate quite a bit in the Legislature.”
We can always hope that when PRC issues cross the plates of our legislators, enough of them will be sufficiently informed to vote responsibly. Not when only three votes count. Not when those voting answer only to the governor instead of to their impacted constituents.