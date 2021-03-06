Currently, the main story on the news is the disjointed and inadequate distribution of vaccines. Vaccinating the country and world is our most important national security concern, along with climate change.
Los Alamos National Laboratory and other national labs, governed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, have the resources and brainpower to address this. So what are they doing with the bulk of these resources? LANL is gearing up for industrial-scale production of plutonium pits for nuclear weapons. Billions of taxpayer dollars are being funneled to finance the proposed pit production mission targeted for 2026-30 and beyond.
Operations have begun even though the contractually required LANL Site Plan and the congressionally required National Nuclear Security Administration plan for plutonium pit production have not been provided to the public or, as far we know, to Congress or regional governments.
Ironically, the landmark United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force on Jan. 22, making nuclear weapons illegal under international law. Why continue along this obsolete path? We are brainwashed to believe it is in our national interest, when in fact it is lining the pockets (the vaults actually) of war profiteers, weapon manufacturers and the military industrial complex that President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about.
Meanwhile, great effort is focused on STEM education and recruiting school kids into what is known in the world of the national laboratories as the “nuclear workforce development pipeline” (interesting choice of words … aren’t we trying to shut down pipelines?) to work on nuclear weapons “modernization” missions.
Are the labs informing young people about the health risks of these jobs? Everyone needs a job, so if the only choices are nuclear weapons or the military, the labs may indeed lure young people. But what if the government facilitated pathways to medical research and delivery, nurses, techs, vaccine production, genomic sequencing and systems for efficient vaccine distribution? Beyond or between pandemics, we need bioremediation for cleanup efforts, solar and other renewable energies, adaptive architecture geared to effects of catastrophic climate change and other technologies addressing our pressing national security issues.
The government mentioned using the military to administer vaccines. Probably not a good plan in this country due to fears about loss of rights and government overreach. Furthermore, vaccinating only the U.S. won’t make us safe from pandemics. Just as we are seeing the variants travel across oceans and borders, pandemics will continue to spread until the world is included in massive medical efforts. What if we called a ceasefire in wars and a halt to military engagements and our soldiers instead administered vaccines overseas? What might that do to our standing in the world and regaining respect for our so-called humanitarian “ideals”?
What will it take to make these shifts? Political will. The only way to influence that is through a grassroots groundswell of people demanding it. “If the people lead, the leaders will follow.” It’s the only way change happens. “First they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. Then they fight you. Then you win.”
These are extraordinary times that demand extraordinary measures if we are to survive. Why not step up and demand life-affirming alternatives instead of the absurd waste spending decades and trillions of dollars ramping up a new cold war?
To some, this may sound unrealistic and pie-in-the-sky, but if there were ever a time when extraordinary measures were needed, this is one. In the 1940s, we mobilized the Manhattan Project. Why not now, to save the world from a deadly pandemic and catastrophic climate change.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.