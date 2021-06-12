One hundred and twenty-three days. That’s the time between when I was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December and when I was able to walk a mile again without feeling out of breath. After hospitalization and months of recovery, I’m lucky to be alive — and I’m lucky to not be bankrupt.
More than 30 million Americans have contracted COVID-19. Of those who survived the virus, roughly 10 percent are experiencing long COVID-19 symptoms, meaning long after we stopped testing positive for COVID-19, we continue to have heart problems, brain fog, difficulty breathing and more unpleasant symptoms that make daily life difficult to impossible.
As an independent contractor, I was able to have a flexible schedule that allowed me to meet the needs of my clients as I worked from home to recover. Thankfully, I had savings to fall back on and understanding clients who were willing to work with me again when I regained my health. While I’m deeply grateful, I also know that my situation is not the norm. Throughout the pandemic, thousands have returned to work despite not being fully recovered because their employer was not required to offer family or medical paid leave, and they couldn’t afford to stay home unpaid.
Here in New Mexico, lawmakers worked to address this problem, passing paid sick leave legislation, which will help keep New Mexican families healthy by allowing sick workers to stay home without sacrificing their pay. But access to paid leave shouldn’t stop at our state borders.
In June, lawmakers in Washington will begin the work of considering President Joe Biden’s long-awaited American Families Plan. Included in the plan is paid leave for all, which is long-term paid family and medical leave that would be accessible to all workers that would allow millions of COVID-19 long-haulers to recover at home without it being a severe financial hardship.
Throughout the pandemic, families have been forced to make unimaginable choices between caring for loved ones at home and going to work to provide for their families. Research suggests people who don’t have access to paid leave are 1.5 times more likely to come into work sick if they don’t have access to leave. Thousands of people likely were killed by COVID-19 because they contracted the virus at work and brought it home to their families. The choice to stay home when you’re ill or need to care for a loved one should be an easy one, especially during the pandemic, but for some families, it’s the hardest decision they’ve made thus far.
For Latino and Black populations, access to paid leave is even more crucial because they are especially vulnerable to health disparities and risks associated with the coronavirus. Minorities are overrepresented as essential workers who’ve been forced to work out of home during the entire pandemic. Because of these disparities, Latinos are 3.2 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19. By passing paid-leave protections for all, we can ensure that everyone, especially those in the most vulnerable populations, can prioritize their health and the health of their communities.
Our lawmakers already know how important paid leave is to Americans. Congress passed temporary, emergency paid leave under the CARES Act, which was hugely popular across partisan lines. But emergency leave is short term, and for those with long COVID or a loved one who is experiencing extended COVID-19 symptoms, short-term leave is not enough.
The good news is that providing strong, national paid leave is not a partisan issue — 80 percent of Americans say they support paid leave for all. COVID-19 has touched everyone in some way or another, and those who were able to take time off were grateful they could. Those whose loved ones fell ill at work or who lost a loved one to the virus know paid leave is an essential, preventative measure that must be accessible to everyone.
After nearly five months, I’m finally getting back to a sense of normalcy. I can only imagine how much longer my recovery would have been if I’d been forced to work through my illness. Encourage your lawmakers in Washington to support the American Families Plan. Your own family’s health may depend on it.
