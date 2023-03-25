The Sombrillo Area of Critical Environmental Concern, frequently referred to as the Nambé Badlands, is a unique gem in the high desert area of Nambé, located on the west side of N.M. 503 and bordered by Nambé and Pojoaque Pueblos. This majestic place has rare natural beauty and cultural, environmental and geological significance.
The area has spiritual and cultural importance for Indigenous people who first settled in the area and religious significance for early Spanish settlers who still today take journeys through the badlands to El Santuario de Chimayó.
The 1976 Federal Land Policy and Management Act established policy for the Bureau of Land Management to develop, maintain and manage public lands for multiple uses.
Historically the BLM has officially managed about five miles of trails in the Nambé Badlands for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians to enjoy; they are working on plans for a more extensive recreational area.
In 1988, the BLM designated 18,078 acres of land as the Sombrillo Area of Critical Environmental Concern because of significant and internationally recognized paleontological resources and sensitive stratigraphic reference formations. The land derives from Miocene sedimentary and ash layers; this landscape is fragile with erodible cliffs and hillsides, limited vegetation cover, and soils in many places held together by biological soil crusts.
A critical area is a land and resource protection designation as part of a conservation program managed by the BLM. These areas are designated to protect unique ecological, paleontological, cultural or natural resources. The law requires the BLM to provide special protections and priorities over other uses. Unauthorized trail development began within the Sombrillo critical area in 2011 and continues today.
Approximately 10 miles of trails have been unlawfully built on delicate terrain, cryptobiotic soils, cultural sites and on top of ridges close to paleontological resources; new routes radiate down from the ridgelines. Once constructed, other cyclists who may not be familiar with the area follow the trails.
This has caused significant resource damage in areas under required critical area protection. It is very difficult to control, especially with limited BLM enforcement resources.
Mountain biking has become very popular, and I get it, as I am an avid mountain biker. However, the sport has changed. More cyclists are constructing illegal trails and riding off established trails and sensitive formations with huge proliferating impacts. Social media-based competitive racing motivates off-trail shortcut riding — higher bike speeds exacerbate resource damage in fragile terrain with displacement of soils and soil crusts, initiating and accelerating further erosion.
Having cycled off-road throughout New Mexico and other states and countries, one realizes certain habitats cannot tolerate impacts from mechanized travel. The experiment has been done and damage to the Sombrillo Area of Critical Environmental Concern in the past three years, especially, is devastating.
New Mexico is blessed to have many federally managed areas for mountain biking that are sustainable with robust soils, sediments, and vegetation cover, which can withstand mountain bike travel. The MTB Project has mapped over 1,000 trails in Northern and Central New Mexico.
A sustainable approach for the Sombrillo area that respects the required protections is to designate it a wilderness area — close the trails to mountain biking and create an interpretive area where hikers can explore and learn about internationally recognized fossils, geology, ecology, and cultural resources. Local schools and universities could hold field trips and provide valuable education. The area has been internationally significant for Miocene-Era mammalian fossils since 1871, providing many specimens to the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
Let’s preserve this unique gem for future generations.
Linda Fluk is a native New Mexican, geologist, avid mountain biker and member of the Friends of the Nambé Badlands.