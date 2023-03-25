The Sombrillo Area of Critical Environmental Concern, frequently referred to as the Nambé Badlands, is a unique gem in the high desert area of Nambé, located on the west side of N.M. 503 and bordered by Nambé and Pojoaque Pueblos. This majestic place has rare natural beauty and cultural, environmental and geological significance.

The area has spiritual and cultural importance for Indigenous people who first settled in the area and religious significance for early Spanish settlers who still today take journeys through the badlands to El Santuario de Chimayó.

The 1976 Federal Land Policy and Management Act established policy for the Bureau of Land Management to develop, maintain and manage public lands for multiple uses.

Linda Fluk is a native New Mexican, geologist, avid mountain biker and member of the Friends of the Nambé Badlands.