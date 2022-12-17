As outgoing president of the Santa Fe branch of the NAACP, I’d like to bring people up to date on our activities for the past two years.
The NAACP, founded in 1909, is the oldest, most powerful civil rights organization in America. Its mission is to ensure political and educational equality for minority citizens and to eliminate racial prejudice. America’s history is marked by the massive efforts and accomplishments of this great organization toward those goals, and names like Martin Luther King Jr., Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, John Lewis and Barbara Jordan will ring through the ages.
It is important to remember that discrimination is finally a concern for even those who are not being currently targeted. The Rev. Martin Niemeyer’s words, “… then they came for me … ,” remind us that the work of the NAACP, while racial discrimination is its primary focus, also serves to protect against those who would dominate society and strike against all who do not fit their preferences.
Our local accomplishments of the last two years are of two kinds. The large, high-impact projects, such as our Voting Rights Committee’s voter registration, canvassing, support for organizations fighting for those rights; our political action committee’s tracking and responding to the New Mexico state Legislature’s work affecting the underserved in our community; our Housing Justice Committee’s collaborations with community organizations working to provide fair housing availability across any income range; our Legal Redress Committee’s readiness to respond to, support and advise community members who have been the victims of bias; our Education Committee’s work (in collaboration with the Santa Fe Public Schools) educating schoolchildren in the rich, non-mainstream histories that are so often ignored or minimized, as well as its community celebrations of cultural events such as Kwanzaa, Juneteenth and MLK Jr. Day at the Roundhouse (when COVID-19 permits) with audiences in the hundreds, including granting monetary rewards to high school youth who provide social service to the community.
While these efforts are pivotal in the socio-political world, they are, I believe, the product of another, deeper level of activity. The proverb tells us that “drop by drop the mill wheel turns,” and I think that venerable wisdom describes the ongoing consistency of the small efforts I have seen from our individual members, such as participating in our various committees, communicating to help with arrangements for events, volunteering to clean and restock our Little Free Libraries at Larragoite Park and SWAN Park, reading about African American culture to school students during Black History Month, and being supportive by simply being present in our, and other community, meetings.
This ongoing flow of small actions, by committed people living busy lives, is the current that drives us forward. Our membership rolls count 112 people who, by their membership and presence alone, are feeding the mighty stream that Dr. King told us will someday prevail. His full quote continues to inspire — “until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
It has been my honor to serve this wonderful organization, and through its work, the Santa Fe community. And I am delighted to welcome our new administration, led by our incoming president, Simesha McEachern, knowing this work is in very good hands and will continue in its blessed spirit. I invite all readers to step into that stream with Dr. King and with us. You’ll give yourself the gift of working toward fairness and equality for all, you’ll be doing your work in fighting the oppression that may well attack any of us, and you’ll meet a great many wonderful people.
Louis Levin has been president of the Santa Fe branch of the NAACP for the past two years. He is also a practicing psychotherapist and professional musician.