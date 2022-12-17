As outgoing president of the Santa Fe branch of the NAACP, I’d like to bring people up to date on our activities for the past two years.

The NAACP, founded in 1909, is the oldest, most powerful civil rights organization in America. Its mission is to ensure political and educational equality for minority citizens and to eliminate racial prejudice. America’s history is marked by the massive efforts and accomplishments of this great organization toward those goals, and names like Martin Luther King Jr., Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, John Lewis and Barbara Jordan will ring through the ages.

It is important to remember that discrimination is finally a concern for even those who are not being currently targeted. The Rev. Martin Niemeyer’s words, “… then they came for me … ,” remind us that the work of the NAACP, while racial discrimination is its primary focus, also serves to protect against those who would dominate society and strike against all who do not fit their preferences.

Louis Levin has been president of the Santa Fe branch of the NAACP for the past two years. He is also a practicing psychotherapist and professional musician.

