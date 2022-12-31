New Mexico families will soon benefit from universal early childhood education and care. After over a decadelong effort, we have taken the final step to unlock major investments in our children at the level they have long deserved and change the trajectory of our state.

I have been proud to stand alongside many parents, educators and children’s advocates to call for these stronger investments in our children’s education. I was the first member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation to support investing more of the resources in our state’s $26 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund in early childhood education.

I was thrilled when New Mexico voters approved the historic Constitutional Amendment 1 on this year’s ballot to make these investments to support our children’s education. The amendment directs New Mexico to allocate 1.25 percent of the growth of the fund to our children’s education. An annual estimated contribution of around $250 million a year will direct approximately $150 million each year to proven early childhood education and support programs and $100 million to K-12 education.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is a Democratic senator from New Mexico.

