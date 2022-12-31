New Mexico families will soon benefit from universal early childhood education and care. After over a decadelong effort, we have taken the final step to unlock major investments in our children at the level they have long deserved and change the trajectory of our state.
I have been proud to stand alongside many parents, educators and children’s advocates to call for these stronger investments in our children’s education. I was the first member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation to support investing more of the resources in our state’s $26 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund in early childhood education.
I was thrilled when New Mexico voters approved the historic Constitutional Amendment 1 on this year’s ballot to make these investments to support our children’s education. The amendment directs New Mexico to allocate 1.25 percent of the growth of the fund to our children’s education. An annual estimated contribution of around $250 million a year will direct approximately $150 million each year to proven early childhood education and support programs and $100 million to K-12 education.
I successfully led the effort — alongside Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernández — to pass the federal consent that the New Mexico Legislature requested, in addition to approval from voters, to ratify the state constitutional amendment. We secured our bill that follows the will of New Mexico voters as part of the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Agreement that Congress just passed.
If we want the next generation of New Mexicans to succeed and thrive, we must increase educational and economic opportunities for them and their families — particularly in those critical, earliest years of development.
For decades, researchers have consistently found empirical evidence that targeting resources to support successful development in the earliest years of a child’s life produces social and economic benefits, including long-term academic and career success and improved social and health outcomes.
Using a mix of both federal and state resources, New Mexico has taken significant strides in recent years to expand families’ access to high-quality and affordable preschool, child care, home visitation and other proven early childhood supports. But the more sustainable commitment to early childhood education that will now come from the Land Grant Permanent Fund will allow us to finally build a strong, long-term foundation for our children’s success.
The new, consistent level of investment from the permanent fund will help us deliver high-quality preschool education to 3- and 4-year-olds in New Mexico so all of our kids can arrive at their first day of kindergarten ready to learn. We will also be able to grow our early childhood workforce and provide much-needed and consistent support to the child care providers and fair wages to early childhood teachers across our state.
In addition to steering Constitutional Amendment 1 and the New Mexico Education Enhancement Act across the finish line, I have also been working to advance two-generation policies and programs that help children and their families achieve success together. That includes providing child care to parents who are returning to school to complete their education and full-service community schools that provide academic, social and health services to students and their families.
When we improve New Mexico’s education and child care systems, we also make our state a much better place to raise a family, to start or expand a business, to find a good-paying job, and to hire the best and brightest employees. Improving our children’s earliest years will pay off massively in the long-term success of our future workforce. That success will set a stronger foundation for our state’s long-term economic development and competitiveness.
By investing in our children at the level they have long deserved — from early childhood on — we will jump-start a massive transformation of our state’s education system and fundamentally alter the trajectory of our children’s future.
Thank you to all of the advocates in New Mexico who made this possible.
