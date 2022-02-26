Alarmingly, the U.S. has the highest rate of maternal mortality compared to other high-income countries. Many pregnancy-associated deaths occur after birth, and the majority of deaths in New Mexico — 76 percent from 2015-17 — were preventable. These deaths are often the result of delayed diagnosis, communication issues and site of care, among others.
We must look at the facts behind the numbers. Black, Indigenous and other women of color represent a disproportionate percentage of these deaths. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related mortality, and American Indian/Alaska Native women are two times more likely to die, compared with white women.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 44 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in the U.S. were Black women, more than double the rate of 17.9 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births for white, non-Hispanic women. In New Mexico from 2009-18, the rate of Black maternal deaths per 100,000 live births was 84, four times more than the rate for all New Mexico women, 20 deaths per 100,000 live births.
In addition to disparities in death rates, these women also experience inequalities in morbidity (“near deaths”), preterm birth rates, pain management and higher rates of postpartum depression.
Looking at causation, the Commonwealth Fund notes the U.S. has only 15 providers per 1,000 live births — far behind most leading countries. The U.S. does not offer postpartum home visitation — except for members of select health plans — like other countries do. Falling behind other countries, the U.S. offers no mandated paid maternity leave. With socioeconomic disparities, pregnancy and postpartum can pose added hardships to women of color, who because of racial discrimination are less likely to seek early prenatal care, which can greatly improve the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy.
Maternal morbidity and mortality are further compounded by implicit bias and racism in medical care. Twenty-five percent of Black women have perceived bias while giving birth. These patients may suffer from neglect, diagnostic lapses, coercion, degradation and abuse. Some cases may be intentional; others occur because of implicit bias and institutional and internalized racism.
We have known that racial disparities exist in health care, since the Institution of Medicine wrote in the 2003 report “Unequal Treatment”: “Racial and ethnic disparities in health care exist and, because they are associated with worse outcomes in many cases, are unacceptable.”
We must make changes to ensure health equity for all. For health care organizations, designing equity strategy must be top priority. This should include bias training, enhanced communication, installing chief equity officers, and eliminating institutionalized racism and oppression. Health plans must evaluate the adequacy of their network and benefits, as well as implement anti-racism and bias training, incentivize high-value maternal care as a priority, and work toward Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
Bright Health, which owns True Health New Mexico, has a chief equity officer. Our 2022 equity goal is to measurably reduce health inequity for everyone we serve. We have begun collecting data to identify any disparities and social determinants of health. We continue to assess our provider network and benefit design to ensure adequate access to quality health care for our members and coverage for preventive services.
It’s time for all of us to work to eliminate biases. New Mexico simply must do better.
