In the past few months, the need for comprehensive climate legislation to protect and preserve New Mexico’s clear air, clean water, healthy forests and sacred lands has felt more urgent than ever. The impacts of climate change have shaken New Mexicans as wildfires have raged across our state, displacing families and devastating landscapes. The sad reality of inaction on climate change is increasingly impossible to ignore, even though the collective failure to prevent this climate emergency has been decades in the making. We must act now so future generations may be spared the type of spring and summer we are experiencing now.

Climate change is a broad, complex issue, but the scientific evidence remains clear: Greenhouse gas emissions are the leading cause of global warming. In New Mexico, over half of the state’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from the oil and gas sector. The Lujan Grisham administration has made significant strides to address climate change in recent years, and New Mexico needs to take the next step. The only way to address this problem is to significantly reduce emissions economy-wide as quickly and as equitably as possible.

The effects of climate change can be likened to “death by a thousand cuts,” as they often go unnoticed. In New Mexico, extreme wildfires are the most devastating consequence of climate change, and while wildfires are not directly caused by climate change, the increased size, speed and uncontrollable nature of these fires are a direct result of climate change creating shorter rainy seasons, nutrient-poor soils, overabundant dry plant matter and unhealthy trees from infestations.

Samantha Kao is the climate and energy advocate, Conservation Voters New Mexico. She grew up in Los Alamos and has degrees in biochemistry and biology and a law degree from the University of New Mexico. Jacob Vigil is the senior research and policy analyst, New Mexico Voices for Children. He was a social worker and educator before entering public policy, focused on anti-poverty initiatives and early care and education policies.

Popular in the Community