For the second year, both our state and federal government will acknowledge April 11-17 as Black Maternal Health Week. This week was designed to uplift the work and thought leadership of Black moms and Black women-led organizations working to advance birth justice and birth equity in the United States.
Despite the week dedicated to Black maternal health, the number of observed maternal deaths in Black women in New Mexico is four times higher than expected. This heightened number of maternal deaths is consistent around the country and is unwavering despite current efforts made by health care systems to lessen disparities.
As students at the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico and interns with Black Health New Mexico, a local nonprofit focused on improving the health and well-being of Black New Mexicans, we are stunned by the differences in health outcomes based on race/ethnicity in the United States — one of the most developed countries in the world. During our time as population health students, we experienced a lack of discussion about Black maternal health in New Mexico, both in our education and daily lives.
Maternal health as a whole was skipped over or inadequately discussed within our classrooms despite the vast majority of our college being young women. We find this concerning as emerging population health professionals and the next generation of mothers to interact with a health care system that is failing Black women who choose to become pregnant and give birth.
Nationally and locally, heightened rates of maternal mortality among Black women persist. Data and research show that, despite our levels of education, income, prenatal care and other factors of socioeconomic status, Black women are dying while pregnant or during their postpartum period at consistently alarming rates.
Awareness surrounding Black maternal health and health inequity is critical, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted many of the racial health inequities that exist in our country.
While classes on health equity are sometimes offered as electives, all students studying population health should be knowledgeable about these issues. We believe the same holds true for students studying to be nurses, midwives, doctors and public health professionals. Failing to adequately prepare students to understand and address these issues, as people and professionals, is costing Black pregnant and postpartum people their lives.
From our perspective, the solution to addressing the disparities surrounding Black maternal health necessitates its inclusion in the core curriculum of every discipline pertaining to health. Likewise, having these conversations within our own homes especially as young, Black women, and having these issues brought up thoughtfully by our own health care providers is essential.
As young Black women here are a few things that we are asking for to make giving birth in this country safe for our communities:
- Core curriculum on health equity and medical injustice in all health-related university majors.
- More conversations about Black maternal health in policy, education and health care settings.
- More resources allocated toward Black women-led reproductive health efforts to improve Black maternal health.
- More acknowledgment and education among Black people and the rest of New Mexico about the local and national Black maternal health crisis.
