As thousands of New Mexicans are aware, the series finale of the well-known TV show Better Call Saul aired recently, concluding the legendary Breaking Bad storyline. I’m a longtime fan, and despite my mixed feelings about how they wrote the final episodes, as a resident of the Albuquerque metro area, I’m exhilarated to have witnessed TV history unfold, along with an international audience, right in our backyard.
Like the thousands of others, I feel like I’ve been a small part of something truly magical, and I look forward to whatever tourism and growth this could bring to our local economy.
I do however, have reservations about the situation in the New Mexico film industry, and it’s not regarding the new statues of Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Albuquerque, which I really don’t think are anything to be upset about.
So I will say if anyone working in the film industry who sees this has the ability to do so, please pass this message along to those who make major production decisions: Hire more Hispanic and Latinx actors and actresses from the state to play major, non-typecast roles in future shows that take place in New Mexico.
In the Breaking Bad universe, nearly all of the Hispanic characters in the story arc were either criminals or, in the case of agent “Gomie” Gomez, law enforcement, which furthers stereotypes of our ethnicity. In the case of Better Call Saul, there were numerous prominent attorney characters who represented the “legal world,” a slice of civil society that ran parallel with the more chaotic hotbed underneath.
There were no Hispanic counterparts to Howard Hamlin, Charles McGill, Clifford Main or Rich Schweikart, and, in a state like New Mexico, I think many of us would like to know why. And even among the Anglo main characters, almost none was a New Mexico native, with Mike Ehrmantraut hailing from Philadelphia, the McGill brothers from Illinois, Kim Wexler from Nebraska and Rich Schweikart from Boston.
Now, coming from a mixed family, as my surname would suggest, I realize we are a state filled with transplants from hundreds of miles around, and I love that cosmopolitan atmosphere. But it felt as though the fate of the story arc in Albuquerque was entirely in the hands of people not from the Land of Enchantment.
In the film industry, it’s perfectly reasonable to say there is a pressing need to fill a diverse range of characters and to cast people based on how the audience are likely to perceive them. But I would implore that when the film industry moves in on a state that has welcomed them with open arms and open-ended financial incentives it not to be afraid to fill its casts with people who represent who and what New Mexico is all about.
That means a diverse range of characters that reflect the state’s prominent Hispanic/Latinx population, as well as people of other ethnicities. I would love to see future shows that reflect this, whether they depict Albuquerque, Santa Fe or elsewhere.
Jeremiah M. “Trip” Wall is a writer, political science student and classical musician who lives in Rio Rancho.