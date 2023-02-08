Indigenous communities across the U.S. are being denied the full measure of our civil rights, including the right to fully participate in the democratic process. Native Americans make up at least 12% of New Mexico’s population, but you’d be hard-pressed to find that representation in any sector within the state — especially in the political arena.

In 1940s New Mexico, Isleta citizen Miguel Trujillo returned from World War II only to be considered an “Indian not taxed” by the state’s constitution and was prohibited from voting. While Native Americans were granted U.S. citizenship and suffrage by the federal government in 1924, New Mexico kept its prohibition toward our communities. Undeterred, Trujillo took Valencia County to court on the grounds that just because he didn’t pay property taxes on his traditional homelands, he still deserved to vote.

In 1948, he won his battle, and Native Americans were granted suffrage in New Mexico.

Ahtza Chavez is executive director of New Mexico Native Vote, a 501(c)4 Indigenous-led organization working on policy and increasing the voting bloc for Native Americans in New Mexico.

Popular in the Community