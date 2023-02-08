My patients sometimes call me in a panic. A medication I prescribed for them is suddenly no longer covered by their insurance or has mysteriously gone up in price. What was once a few dollars for a 30-day supply is now nearly $100. A patient might confess they have been skipping or splitting their pills to make their medications last longer, which is not how medications work. They tell me they try to stretch their supplies to save costs.

This is all too common — but it doesn’t have to be this way.

The New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have an opportunity to pass a proposal that can help begin the process of reining in runaway costs: creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that will develop strategies to lower the drug costs that are harming my patients and people across the state.

Dr. Lynore Martinez is an OB-GYN in Santa Fe.

