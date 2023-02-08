My patients sometimes call me in a panic. A medication I prescribed for them is suddenly no longer covered by their insurance or has mysteriously gone up in price. What was once a few dollars for a 30-day supply is now nearly $100. A patient might confess they have been skipping or splitting their pills to make their medications last longer, which is not how medications work. They tell me they try to stretch their supplies to save costs.
This is all too common — but it doesn’t have to be this way.
The New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have an opportunity to pass a proposal that can help begin the process of reining in runaway costs: creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that will develop strategies to lower the drug costs that are harming my patients and people across the state.
Many New Mexicans may be familiar with the jaw-dropping moment when the pharmacist tells them the new, more expensive cost for a heart disease medication or a bronchodilator for a patient with asthma. Some patients begin calculating how to cut back on groceries or gas. Some patients leave without picking up their medications. Some will plan ways to split pills. All of them will feel cheated.
The pain New Mexicans feel in their pockets when they pick up their prescriptions is real.
In 2022, the cost of many prescription drugs rose faster than the rate of inflation, which was already among the highest in a generation. More drugs became more expensive in 2022 than in 2021, with the average price going up by $250 in July 2022.
No wonder 44% of New Mexicans haven’t filled their prescription or skipped taking their medications as prescribed. Nine in 10 New Mexicans are worried about high prescription drug costs. The rate of New Mexicans who aren’t taking their prescription drugs is more than twice the U.S. rate of 18 percent.
For patients with chronic conditions, from diabetes and asthma to cancer and depression, skipping pills can lead to bad news. They will likely get sicker, their conditions will become unmanageable, and they risk their health, even their lives. In addition to worsening health outcomes, more sick people means added strain to an already-stressed health care infrastructure of fewer health professionals and hospitals and health centers with fewer resources.
New Mexico’s proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board will develop strategies to lower prescription drug costs, recommend regulations to further lower them, examine the feasibility of contracting with a pharmacy benefits manager to negotiate costs down, and do public outreach about cost-saving initiatives. These are all commonsense approaches to help tackle the issue of high prescription drug costs.
Physicians know how important prescription drugs can be to our patients’ treatment and management plans. High drug costs are a barrier to patient care and their ultimate wellbeing. A Prescription Drug Affordability Board will help expand access to medications for more New Mexicans, building upon President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which caps insulin costs at $35 for Medicare patients and out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for Medicare beneficiaries.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Legislature can provide relief to people of all ages and backgrounds across our state. By creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, our leaders can help lower prescription drug costs, help people get the medications they need, and help people and families live and thrive.