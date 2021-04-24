I recently received an appointment to get my first COVID-19 vaccination shot. I’m doing it for my health, but especially, as a Black American, for my community.
The United States is riddled by conspiracy culture promoting anti-vax agendas and the spread of public health disinformation. Republican men are most likely to be COVID-19 anti-vaxxers — thanks to propaganda by popular TV personalities like Tucker Carlson (who Salon columnist Amanda Marcotte says are “turning their audience into a death cult”) and former President Donald Trump’s politicizing vaccines and mask-wearing into an assault on personal freedom.
But vaccine fear and paranoia is more complicated for Black Americans. There is a legitimate history of Black Americans having been lied to, exploited and abused by the U.S. medical system.
The U.S. Public Health Service, beginning in 1932, recruited hundreds of impoverished Black men in Tuskegee, Ala., who were syphilitic to track the disease’s progression without informing them they had the disease. They provided them with placebos, even after penicillin treatments became available. They allowed the men to go blind or experience other severe health problems without intervening.
In North Carolina from 1929 to 1976, the state sponsored a eugenics program that forcibly sterilized over 7,000 people, a large percentage of the victims underaged Black women.
It’s isn’t only the sad history of American injustice that makes many Black people hesitant and fearful of a massive government vaccination program. Racial disparities in health care today account for higher maternal and infant mortality rates among Black women. So many Black folks suffer from underlying medical conditions that cause them to have higher death rates if they contract COVID-19.
A recent Financial Times report found that anti-vaxxer campaigns are manipulating these vulnerabilities to target Black populations.
Just this year, conspiracy-mongering led to ugly rumors following the death of Hank Aaron in January, 17 days after the 86-year-old baseball hero and several other elderly Black leaders in Atlanta participated in a vaccination campaign. I began spotting Facebook posts implying a connection existed between vaccinations and sudden deaths.
The posts, of course, don’t tell the whole story. They don’t tell you that more than 100 million doses have been administered in the United States and the vaccines have been shown to be quite safe. There have been some allergic reactions at a rate consistent with other public vaccinations.
The posts don’t tell you that the Fulton County medical examiner who autopsied Aaron concluded “there was nothing to suggest that Mr. Aaron had an allergic or anaphylactic reaction related to the vaccine.”
Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, founding dean of the Morehouse medical school, who was vaccinated along with Aaron, corrected the rumors immediately, and forthrightly said: “That was pure coincidence. It is though Hank was in a car before the day he died, and we try and attribute his death to being in a car.”
The truth is that if Black Americans continue to be vaccinated at low rates, the result will be more disproportionate deaths due to inadequate outreach and unsubstantiated fears.
President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes funds for outreach efforts to underserved areas, including mobile vaccination units; mitigation strategies for prisons, jails and detention centers; and creating more public health jobs. We need to make sure that states such as New Mexico use these funds to invest in public education in Black communities and hire Black health care workers. We need to ensure everyone has access to the correct information with or without access to a computer or a smartphone. Public health officials must redouble efforts to kill the rumors.
And Black people like me who are getting the vaccine need to spread the word to our close friends and family.
I will be there at my appointment because not being there jeopardizes every other Black American. I expect to have to wait in line. No problem. I will last through the 15- to 30-minute wait, because I take this appointment with the same seriousness that I take my duty to vote at the ballot box. I stand firm that it will help more people live.
