I first saw “my tree” perhaps 10 years ago. It’s not really my tree, of course. I don’t own it. But I’ve been loving it and learning from it for years. I first noticed the tree clinging to the side of the man-made bluff along the interstate. I would pass it on my way home. I had long ago read that a tree’s taproot can be as long as the tree is tall.
It’s hard to imagine that many of the magnificent trees that surround, shelter and shade us have another life underground. Another essential life where sunlight doesn’t reach. Another life by which they take in essential nutrients.
Here was my tree standing at the edge of a bluff, with its long, twisting taproot fully exposed, confirming what my books had told me. It was revealed as clearly as if it were a cross section sliced onto a glass slide under a microscope. I thought of human beings and how we, too, have a taproot, an unseen self, that must be nurtured to flourish. I thought of all the essential elements that never show to the casual observer — our ethics, knowledge, capacity for love, our connections with friends and family. I thought of those people I know who, like the early years of my tree, appear hale and hearty, and yet are starving inside.
I watched in the spring as the tree foliage fully decorated its branches, appearing as robust as the trees behind it, whose inner lives were unrevealed.
Over the years, I saw my tree begin to unfurl its leaves later and later in the spring. They grew more sparse on the branches, until only one side of the tree could fully green. Even speeding by on the interstate, I could see the taproot becoming more and more exposed. The soil behind it was eroding away. I imagined a tiny network of smaller roots laboring to cling to life, maintaining a conduit to a tree more and more estranged from the earth.
Each winter the skeleton of the tree was silhouetted against the brilliant blue New Mexico skies. Sometimes its branches would be lightly mounded with snow. And each winter I would wonder, “Is this the last?” But no. Each spring it bravely sent forth tiny green leaves, like victory flags, signaling its renewal. Less vigorous each spring, it’s true, but reassuringly, courageously alive, sending out new growth.
Until it didn’t. For the past two years my tree has maintained its winter silhouette all year long. As the surrounding landscape greened, then faded with the seasons, my tree stood plain and plaintive, against the sky. Its taproot reaching for hope. Much as we hope for one more season, one more day — to tell our loved ones what they mean to us, to continue to assuage our thirst for knowledge, our opportunity to right our wrongs, to leave a mark upon the Earth before new grass grows over where we once stood, erasing all memory of us.
Today when I saw my tree, she had fallen. I stopped to inspect her more closely, regretting all the times I sped by without taking a closer look. Her taproot is exposed and it is clearly as long below the Earth as she reached for the sky above it. The root has been laid bare, dangling from a last tenacious hold of smaller roots near the surface, insufficient to sustain life but embedded just enough to hold on, perhaps through one more winter, before my tree will undoubtedly slide down the side of the bluff, indignant at the display of her disintegration.
But my tree will not be gone forever. I will remember her through the seasons. I’ll recall her beauty, her tenacity, her struggle and the source of all her strength — that ungainly, essential taproot that fed her soul.
