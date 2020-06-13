Weeks after Kent State, then-Vice President Spiro Agnew came to Houston. Although I hadn’t previously been to anti-war protests, I decided to go to one being held close to Agnew’s hotel.
One reason for my sudden interest was what happened the day after the deaths on May 4 of four students at Kent State, shot by Ohio National Guardsmen. I had gone to a University of Houston class in which the professor adamantly declared that those students deserved to be killed. I hadn’t imagined someone feeling that way.
Before my partner, John, and I set out for the demonstration, I kissed my 6-year-old son and gave the babysitter instructions. We expected to be back soon.
At the protest, the usual was going on, with demonstrators holding signs and police forming lines in front of the hotel. A few demonstrators provoked police, calling them “pigs.” But most peacefully chanted “One, two, three, four: What in the hell are we fighting for?” and sang “We Shall Overcome.” Then, suddenly, the atmosphere changed.
Within minutes, with Secret Service and canine units appearing and helicopters screaming overhead, the police, brandishing batons, pushed the crowd back. The area was being cleared. But before you could snap your fingers, police started to hit protesters and grab them. A loudspeaker blared, “Get off the streets.” With protesters swiftly divided, I lost contact with John. Bloodied men and women were dragged into vans. German shepherds snarled. I moved swiftly, finding an escape.
I felt numb, disbelieving and lost. Other lucky ones also were walking away. Nothing that I saw had provoked the scene I was leaving. Obviously, Houston police and government officials had wanted law-and-order Agnew to see how they handled hippie protesters. John and I were hardly hippies: I, a schoolteacher; he, an electrical engineer. This melee happened in a place that had seen nothing compared to Berkeley, Columbia, the University of Michigan or even the University of Texas.
Now blocks away, I saw another amazing sight: a policeman letting the air out of a Volkswagen Bug’s tire. Then I saw another smash a car window. These were not the police who I had thought were friends. Growing up in a family who put integrity above vanity, I had learned that destruction was wrong.
If lost, I was taught to seek police. How could those whom I had viewed as friends show such disregard for citizens’ rights? Intellectually, I still knew most police were law-abiding, but emotionally something had changed.
As I reached the parking lot, a policeman suddenly appeared.
“What are you doing here?” he said gruffly.
“My car is parked here,” I said.
“Get your ass off this parking lot,” he hissed.
Suddenly becoming the elementary schoolteacher who paid taxes and demanded respect, I said, “Don’t you dare talk to me in that way!”
About my age, late 20s, he stared at me, then turned away.
Afterward, I realized he might have arrested me just for confronting him. After I got home, still shaken, I hugged my son. “Where’s John?” he asked.
I said, “He’ll be home later.” Reassuringly, I tucked him in bed.
Calling a sympathetic lawyer friend, I told him about John. He said, “I’ll see what I can do.”
Released without charges, John arrived around 3 a.m. with a bloody, bruised forehead. He said he had done nothing. We both felt sad — a basic trust had been lost.
Seeing the police brutally clear Lafayette Park so the president could hold a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, I felt that same gut-wrenching feeling about politics and the use of force. This time was more militaristic. The police in my encounter had not used tear gas or rubber bullets. They did not wear riot gear. There were no threats of mobilizing armed forces.
But much was the same — two political leaders and their political endeavors were protected while the rights of citizens were torn asunder.
