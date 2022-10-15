Recently, I have been continuing my love affair with clouds. Watching them build from their little hint of wonderful in the morning to the splendor of their billowing heights in the afternoon. It is one of the glories of Northern New Mexico.

Everything yellow seems to bloom in September. The colors of the clouds when they are backlit by the sun in the morning are glorious. it is very gratifying to watch the colors change as the day progresses to the spectacular sunsets that can only be described as wow.

Sometimes it is very hard for me to make sense of my love-hate relationship with this town because I’m contemplating my fourth attempt at leaving Santa Fe. The good, the bad and the ugly come to mind as I try to make up my mind. Sometimes the ugly comes to mind. Sometimes the ugly comes to the fore — like a recent sojourn up Canyon Road. I cannot believe how tacky it has become. I totally do not get it.

Leonard Denison is a lifetime resident and remembers when there was a two-lane road to Albuquerque and you could ride a horse into La Fonda.

