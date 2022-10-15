Recently, I have been continuing my love affair with clouds. Watching them build from their little hint of wonderful in the morning to the splendor of their billowing heights in the afternoon. It is one of the glories of Northern New Mexico.
Everything yellow seems to bloom in September. The colors of the clouds when they are backlit by the sun in the morning are glorious. it is very gratifying to watch the colors change as the day progresses to the spectacular sunsets that can only be described as wow.
Sometimes it is very hard for me to make sense of my love-hate relationship with this town because I’m contemplating my fourth attempt at leaving Santa Fe. The good, the bad and the ugly come to mind as I try to make up my mind. Sometimes the ugly comes to mind. Sometimes the ugly comes to the fore — like a recent sojourn up Canyon Road. I cannot believe how tacky it has become. I totally do not get it.
The Coney Island approach to the displays totally takes away from the uniqueness of the structures and the special feeling of this area. This area used to be part of the Historic District, which had total control of the “look” of the area. The tastes of the Historic Districts Review Board must have changed along with the member composition.
Sometimes I believe that — somewhere — along the mad rush to interpret Santa Fe, they got it wrong, lost their way and never figured out their mistakes. I’m sure it had something to do with money.
The tourist season is over and I’m looking forward to lesser traffic and the swiveling heads of lost drivers who do not know where they are going or what they are going to do when they get there. I’m hoping there will be a time when there are not any festivals in progress and the commercialization [prostitution] of Santa Fe takes a break. It seems to me Santa Fe is taking on the look of a once-beautiful flower that lost its bloom.
But we have October to enjoy with the special quality of the air and the light. The changing of the colors that makes the pace slacken and gives us a small — ever so light — grin. In the meantime, look up and give the clouds a smile.
Leonard Denison is a lifetime resident and remembers when there was a two-lane road to Albuquerque and you could ride a horse into La Fonda.