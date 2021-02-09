In 2018, I watched my dad suffer horribly while a very aggressive cancer devoured him.
He was going through excruciating pain in his back and bones. He told me he wished there was something he could take to make it all go away. In less than four weeks, we went from celebrating Dad’s 79th birthday to mourning his painful death from cancer.
Dad was a hard worker and devout Catholic to the very end. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandpa.
I am relieved to know that New Mexico lawmakers are once again considering a bill that would allow terminally ill, mentally capable adults the option to die peacefully. The Elizabeth Whitefield End--of-Life Options Act would allow terminally ill New Mexican adults the option to make the end-of-life care decisions that are right for them. One of these options would be the right to request a doctor’s prescription for medication they can decide to take to die peacefully if their suffering becomes intolerable. The bill would also allow Advanced Practice Registered Nurses with independent authority to prescribe controlled substances to prescribe aid-in-dying medication.
My dad had been dealing with other unrelated health issues for over a year. He was a trooper, enduring agonizing tests and procedures. We were shocked when we suddenly found out he had cancer. Some of us were in disbelief, maybe denial, so we couldn’t really grasp that we had limited time with him.
As a native New Mexican, I’m well aware how hard it is for my Hispanic culture to talk about death. We celebrate Day of the Dead. We honor our deceased, but we are afraid to discuss death or think it is impolite to do so.
As I grow older, I am increasingly aware that death is inevitable. I am trying to make it a priority to break that cycle. We should be able to talk about death, and we should have a plan. I’m not afraid of death, but I think especially having witnessed it firsthand, I’m more afraid of the process of dying.
When we learned my father was dying, we knew it was going to end soon, but his looming death was still a very hard subject to discuss. It is a weird dichotomy: Why do we celebrate Day of the Dead but we don’t discuss death?
Preparing for death is more critical than ever, especially because Hispanics and people of color are dying at a disproportionate rate from the coronavirus compared to other Americans.
I spoke with my wife, our two sons and my mother about my wishes in case I get a deadly case of COVID-19 or another life-shortening disease like cancer. It’s important to discuss if we want life-sustaining measures or not.
I believe there is no need to go through insufferable pain when you know you’ve exhausted every option. If I am terminally ill, I should be able to make that decision with my family, surrounded by people I love and people who love me.
Let’s come together as a familia to honor my dad’s memory. Join me by urging lawmakers in New Mexico to pass the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act in 2021. Other New Mexicans should not be forced to suffer the way my dad did.
