The drive up the mountain is splendid today. The air is redolent, and there is a bit of chill at 7,000 feet and climbing. Oh, the aspen trees are glorious, overwhelming my sense of sight with wave upon wave of sparkling golden leaves.
More stunning than the solid mass of gold, perhaps, is the cluster of yellow aspens among the dark evergreen of the majestic Douglas firs at this altitude. One curve after the other, one swath of gold followed by another for the entire 30-minute drive to the parking lot at the ski basin. I turn around and head back to Aspen Vista Trail, hoping to land a coveted parking spot.
Because I’m not alone up here, no indeed. It seems the city of Santa Fe has emptied itself to join me on this stunning day of puffy white clouds floating on a sea of blue sky.
I don’t mind the people. We all have huge smiles on our faces and voices tinkle around me with the sheer delight and laughter of an autumn Saturday. Kids and dogs are having a blast — can’t blame them for that.
And then I hear this. A toddler says to his mother, “Look Mommy. Look! Just look! The trees are covered in gold.” His arms are thrown into the air as he twirls about under those leaves of gold. I almost fall to my knees at the joy in that little boy’s voice as he directs his mother to join him in the discovery of the beauty of this world.
Dang — the tears rush up to slap me awake to the life surrounding me in these mountains. I hope his mommy sees what this youngster did, because what I saw in his sweet face was wonder. Nature is outdoing herself this fall in the Santa Fe National Forest, as this little boy expressed with such glee.
I consider the 2022 summer and fall, with its ample rain, as an offering of grace from the universe. I openly acknowledge this good fortune. I have been acutely aware of my place in nature this summer in a way I have never been in the past. The windy May and extremely hot and dry June are imprinted in my mind.
Many days, I was scared and wondered if there might be a sudden grass fire that would take out our home and our neighborhood, or that a fire would rush down the mountain, as happened to our neighbors up north. But the universe spared our community — this time.
Let us rejoice in our good fortune.
Charlie Brash-Sorensen is a seeker of beauty in nature who enjoys sharing what she sees around her.