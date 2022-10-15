100322Aspens_LS_4.JPG (copy)

Fall colors viewed from Aspen Vista Picnic Ground on Hyde Park Road earlier this month.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The drive up the mountain is splendid today. The air is redolent, and there is a bit of chill at 7,000 feet and climbing. Oh, the aspen trees are glorious, overwhelming my sense of sight with wave upon wave of sparkling golden leaves.

More stunning than the solid mass of gold, perhaps, is the cluster of yellow aspens among the dark evergreen of the majestic Douglas firs at this altitude. One curve after the other, one swath of gold followed by another for the entire 30-minute drive to the parking lot at the ski basin. I turn around and head back to Aspen Vista Trail, hoping to land a coveted parking spot.

Because I’m not alone up here, no indeed. It seems the city of Santa Fe has emptied itself to join me on this stunning day of puffy white clouds floating on a sea of blue sky.

Charlie Brash-Sorensen is a seeker of beauty in nature who enjoys sharing what she sees around her.

