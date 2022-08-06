Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, the city of Española’s planning and land use director, didn’t deserve to die. Certainly not like this, presumably at the hand of someone who didn’t like him because of his skin color or religion — a hate crime.

Maybe there was more to it, and as the investigation continues, we’re sure to encounter more unsettling details about Muhammad’s death. All this happened just blocks away from the University of New Mexico on Cornell and Coal SE. Muhammad was out for one of his usual nightly walks on Monday, perhaps thinking about his upcoming move to Española. He was hired during my administration and was going to continue doing great work for the people of Northern New Mexico.

Fate, however, decided to hand his family and everyone he knew a different outcome. It shouldn’t have been that way. Muhammad, if you ever met him, exuded positive energy, and truly embodied what it meant to be alive. His smile was infectious, and his laugh brought a sparkle to your eye. To him, all good things were possible.

Javier Sánchez is the former mayor of the city of Española.

