Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, the city of Española’s planning and land use director, didn’t deserve to die. Certainly not like this, presumably at the hand of someone who didn’t like him because of his skin color or religion — a hate crime.
Maybe there was more to it, and as the investigation continues, we’re sure to encounter more unsettling details about Muhammad’s death. All this happened just blocks away from the University of New Mexico on Cornell and Coal SE. Muhammad was out for one of his usual nightly walks on Monday, perhaps thinking about his upcoming move to Española. He was hired during my administration and was going to continue doing great work for the people of Northern New Mexico.
Fate, however, decided to hand his family and everyone he knew a different outcome. It shouldn’t have been that way. Muhammad, if you ever met him, exuded positive energy, and truly embodied what it meant to be alive. His smile was infectious, and his laugh brought a sparkle to your eye. To him, all good things were possible.
Somewhere along the line, we failed him. I say we because unequivocally we are solely responsible for the upbringing of our children and the safety of our neighborhoods. His life was worth saving. We think hate crimes toward individuals of differing skin color, religion or sexual orientation are isolated. But they happen every single day with the slight of tongue, sideways glance or even our bias toward things and people “from here” versus outsiders.
When we teach our children that it is preferred to be from here or have just the right skin color, we inherently teach that our superiority somehow matters. That we are somehow better than those others. As adults, we then manifest those feelings into violence — because we can. Muhammad was brilliant. He was hyper well-educated. He was kind and he was proud. He was also dark-skinned and Muslim. His friends and family loved all of him.
No one person has the solution to hate crimes or violence. Yet perhaps the solutions lay in what Muhammad tried to do for the city of Española — produce greater opportunities for more of our citizens and visitors. He fought hard to create the housing developments that help us thrive and the parks and open spaces that bring us together. Muhammad had an eye for urban development that included the needs and interests of everyone. Maybe city planning has the gift of moving beyond our individual borders of isolation into the beauty of community and togetherness and acceptance. Through his lens of city planning, Muhammad tried to find the answers to human fragility, loneliness and eventually crime.
The city of Española has seen too much sadness and experienced too much pain. This incident is clear evidence that crime and violence and desolation exist in every corner of the state. It is not isolated or unique. But when violence and hate have the capacity to affect people hundreds and thousands of miles away, it remains clear something must be done, and it starts with us. To Muhammad’s family in Pakistan, Albuquerque and here in Española, I am sorry he is gone. His eyes, his laugh, his spirit will be missed.
Javier Sánchez is the former mayor of the city of Española.