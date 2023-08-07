New Mexico is blessed with abundant sunshine, wind and wide-open spaces, which should make it an epicenter for renewable energy production as our country shifts away from fossil fuels. Unfortunately, that is not the case.
Our state is also home to the Permian Basin, one of the largest oil fields in the world. Under President Joe Biden’s leadership, the fossil fuel industry, which is the primary driver of the climate crisis, is booming.
Oil and gas production has reached historic highs, and the pace of new drilling permits on public land is even faster than under the Donald Trump presidency, with nearly two-thirds of Biden-approved permits coming from New Mexico. So much climate-destroying greenhouse gases are being spewed into the atmosphere from oil produced in the Permian Basin the area is known as a global carbon bomb, and extraction is only accelerating.
As the president visits the Southwest this week, it’s important to acknowledge that his administration’s embrace of the fossil fuel industry is exacerbating the climate emergency.
The states on his itinerary — Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — are already experiencing extraordinary damage, suffering and death from human-caused climate change, from extreme heat and catastrophic wildfires to a megadrought more severe than anything this region has seen in 1,200 years.
The warming climate has led to the loss of trillions of gallons of water from the Colorado River, the source of water for 40 million people.
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking, and scientists warn that it may dry up within the next five years, due in part to human caused climate change.
Last month, Phoenix endured 31 straight days of 110-degree heat, smashing the previous record of 18 days in a row. Dozens of people have died from the extreme heat and hundreds more deaths are being investigated statewide.
And here in New Mexico, the Rio Grande ran dry in Albuquerque last year for the first time in 40 years, due in part to the climate-fueled megadrought. Last year was also the worst fire season in New Mexico’s history.
The findings of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report are unequivocal: We must phase out fossil fuels to preserve a chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the worst consequences of climate change. That requires the U.S. and other developed countries to end all oil and gas production by 2031.
Unless we stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by burning oil, gas and coal, we will have a future of new weather extremes, rising seas, accelerated animal and plant extinctions, and suffering and death, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable people.
Biden’s approval of fossil fuel projects in New Mexico is literally pouring gasoline on the fire of the climate crisis and undercutting the administration’s investments in clean energy. To make real progress on climate change, Biden must immediately phase out the extraction of fossil fuels in New Mexico and on public lands and waters throughout the country.
And as the leader of the world’s top producer of the oil and gas driving this crisis, Biden has more power than anyone on Earth to confront the climate threat. He can declare a national climate emergency to speed the end of the fossil fuel era by using his ordinary executive powers and emergency executive powers. He has the authority to phase out the production of oil, gas and coal on our public lands and waters, which account for one-fourth of the country’s climate pollution.
We’re counting on the president to do what the science requires — what is within his extraordinary powers — to save us from a future of unimaginable climate catastrophe and human suffering.
Gail Evans is a New Mexico-based attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.