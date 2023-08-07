New Mexico is blessed with abundant sunshine, wind and wide-open spaces, which should make it an epicenter for renewable energy production as our country shifts away from fossil fuels. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

Our state is also home to the Permian Basin, one of the largest oil fields in the world. Under President Joe Biden’s leadership, the fossil fuel industry, which is the primary driver of the climate crisis, is booming.

Oil and gas production has reached historic highs, and the pace of new drilling permits on public land is even faster than under the Donald Trump presidency, with nearly two-thirds of Biden-approved permits coming from New Mexico. So much climate-destroying greenhouse gases are being spewed into the atmosphere from oil produced in the Permian Basin the area is known as a global carbon bomb, and extraction is only accelerating.

Gail Evans is a New Mexico-based attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Recommended for you