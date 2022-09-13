In this increasingly divisive time, the American people have lost faith that our government can make any meaningful change. They’re not wrong. We’ve crammed a mosaic of national ideas and innovations into two political parties that force ideological purity and hyper-partisanship. Wedging our great American experiment into two extremist camps just might ruin the future of our country.
The problem is in the incentives. The truth is this: winning elections is not linked to finding solutions. Congress’ approval rating is at just 21 percent, yet over 90 percent of incumbents win reelection. Why? Because 88 percent of seats in Congress are noncompetitive: either one party or the other wins. Every. Single. Time.
So, if you’re a member of Congress, all you have to do is appeal to the 10 percent of people who show up to your partisan primary. Keep the extreme wing of your party satisfied, and you’re safe. Frustrate them? You’re gone.
So, it’s no surprise that Congress is becoming increasingly divided.
The Forward Party is launching a brand new movement of American citizens who believe enough is enough. It’s time to fix broken incentives, change the conversation, and allow that amazing mosaic of American ideas to flourish. The Forward Party seeks to change the incentives through election reforms like ranked-choice voting and open orimaries to allow more than just two parties to succeed.
The Forward Party is creating a community for those citizens who believe that grace and tolerance are cornerstones of a functioning democracy. We must create a culture that curates a diverse array of ideas to solve problems. The Forward Party is doing that.