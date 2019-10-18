This season is special in particular because we begin the second decade of the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival.
Over the last 10 years, SFiFF has presented nearly 500 feature films, and has hosted tens of thousands of audience members for more than $8 million in economic development. However, films here are more than an economic development plan. Movies help us to understand our own dreams and aspirations. They let us connect emotionally with a character or a person on the other side of the Earth. They remind us about love, friendship, and that life can have a deeper meaning, and the very best movies invite us into a world.
So, throughout the festival, let’s venture to different worlds, and let this be an opportunity to expand our collective consciousness as a community, to meet new friends and form a deeper connection with old friends.
We can see three different films in French, a First Nations’ zombie movie, the Romanian, Palestinian, and Italian submissions to the Academy Awards, and we get to see Jane Seymour and Tantoo Cardinal presented right here in Santa Fe at The Lensic. I am so pleased to see each of you here this week, for the festival, and as I look around at the theaters, the mountains, the hotels and restaurants, it occurs to me that there is nothing else like it. Thank you. See you at the Fest.
Jacques Paisner is artistic director for the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, which began Thursday and concludes Sunday.
