The Old Santa Fe Association formally requests that before the Gilberto Guzman (et al.) mural Multi-Cultural, on the street-facing wall of the old Halpin State Archives building, is demolished (“Fighting for ‘Multi-Culturalism,’” Feb. 16), the following be pursued:
- A second assessment and opinion from a qualified professional conservator as to the viability of the mural regarding stability of the mural substrate and surface on which mural paint is applied, as would accept periodic maintenance.
- A full review of the agreements and understandings Guzman and any other participating artists had regarding the mural with any state and city agencies, including upkeep responsibilities and scheduled maintenance.
- A process is developed by which mural stakeholders engage in direct discussions with state Department of Cultural Affairs officials as to the outcome of the above reviews, and next steps in pursuit of the mural’s preservation and/or the creation of a new one in its place.
It is a priority of the Old Santa Fe Association to ensure that the “multicultural patrimony” expressed in this mural remains a celebrated part of our cherished city. Indeed, the Guzman mural tells that inclusive story most vividly. This specific example of mural art is, therefore, worthy of a full commitment to perform these requests, in hopes that the mural can be formally incorporated into the important Vladem Contemporary museum street façade. Such an examination, as precipitated by the outpouring of recent interest in preserving the mural, must have been anticipated by the Department of Cultural Affairs. It seems as if the architect certainly did.
What better gesture can be made by a new art museum to our city’s many vital communities than to preserve a stellar example of the work it is built to celebrate!
