This year marks the 40th anniversary of a report by the National Commission on Excellence in Education, titled “A Nation at Risk,” which described America’s public education system as suffering from a “rising tide of mediocrity” and documented that students were falling behind other nations. In four decades, we have not turned the tide.

One major recommendation in the report was to significantly increase learning time. In Think New Mexico’s 2022 roadmap of education reforms, we cited more recent studies showing improved academic outcomes with increased learning time. A study from economists at Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania found that a longer school year showed an “extremely robust” association with higher student achievement. Out of 21 characteristics studied, extended learning time had the greatest impact. Likewise, when New Mexico implemented K-3 Plus in 2007 at high-poverty elementary schools, students who attended more days scored 8% higher in math and 11% higher in reading.

We applaud the governor for her support of extended learning time and commend legislators for proposing two bills that, while they differ in details, both increase learning time to 1,140 hours, or 150 more hours for elementary students and 60 more for middle and high schools. (Currently, those numbers are 990 and 1,080, respectively.)

Mandi Torrez is the education reform director for Think New Mexico and is the 2020 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.

