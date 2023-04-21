When two federal agencies were invited to Santa Fe to hear the public’s concerns about their missions, they got an earful. The missions include nuclear weapons production and waste storage, but local news coverage focused only on the public’s opposition to new plutonium pit (nuclear trigger) production.
It didn’t inform citizens of the strong and vocal public opposition to the expansion of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, the nation’s only underground nuclear weapons waste repository. Furthermore, the press omitted the fact that people who live along this route — and others — are worried about their property, families and health.
The two agencies invited to Santa Fe on April 4 were the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration. The role for the DOE’s Ike White and the NNSA’s Jill Hruby was to answer questions and listen to comments. Several public speakers referenced the risks people in thousands of communities in 10 states would face by expanding WIPP. Hruby gave a very brief explanation of the new mission’s details. She did not seem to understand how well-informed the audience was about the program. The public had educated themselves by attending informational meetings designed to make sure those at risk knew what exposure they faced.
Since various NGOs discovered the plan in the Federal Register in 2020, they have tried to get the responsible agencies, DOE and NNSA, to explain their plans. This proved impossible because the NNSA and DOE chose to be secretive and not acknowledge their own words. At one administrative hearing, plaintiffs were told they couldn’t use the phrase “WIPP expansion,” in spite of the purpose of the hearing, which was WIPP expansion.
Through intensive research, those NGOs now understand the goal of expanding WIPP and have explained it to many communities. The public wanted these federal agencies to hear their fears and respond to them, not to — finally — begin to explain what should have been explained three years ago.
White and Hruby clearly didn’t realize the attendees were already knowledgeable about the WIPP expansion. The public is calling for these poorly thought-out plans to be abandoned and more coherent ones developed. They didn’t “get us.” Instead, the audience was told these projects always involve risks, and some of the public has to take those on for the greater good. The fact that other, safer options exist wasn’t even mentioned.
The local press also didn’t seem to “get us.” The media should have covered the issue of WIPP expansion because these federal agencies control those plans. They can — and should — be held accountable for them. These agencies do not have control over plutonium pit production. Although of vital importance, these decisions are made at the executive level in the president’s Nuclear Posture Review.
Yet plutonium pits became the whole story to the media, which like DOE/NNSA ignored the issues the federal agencies can affect in favor of those they cannot. This was a disservice to readers and to those who attended the event. They spoke out, but their message was silenced.
Cynthia Weehler is co-chair of the 285 Alliance, a neighborhood issues awareness group for communities along U.S. 285.