When two federal agencies were invited to Santa Fe to hear the public’s concerns about their missions, they got an earful. The missions include nuclear weapons production and waste storage, but local news coverage focused only on the public’s opposition to new plutonium pit (nuclear trigger) production.

It didn’t inform citizens of the strong and vocal public opposition to the expansion of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, the nation’s only underground nuclear weapons waste repository. Furthermore, the press omitted the fact that people who live along this route — and others — are worried about their property, families and health.

The two agencies invited to Santa Fe on April 4 were the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration. The role for the DOE’s Ike White and the NNSA’s Jill Hruby was to answer questions and listen to comments. Several public speakers referenced the risks people in thousands of communities in 10 states would face by expanding WIPP. Hruby gave a very brief explanation of the new mission’s details. She did not seem to understand how well-informed the audience was about the program. The public had educated themselves by attending informational meetings designed to make sure those at risk knew what exposure they faced.

Cynthia Weehler is co-chair of the 285 Alliance, a neighborhood issues awareness group for communities along U.S. 285.

