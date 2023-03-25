A more interesting Santa Fe
When I first came to Santa Fe it was more interesting than it is now — probably because you weren’t here yet. In the spirit of those more interesting and less predictable times, when cultural collisions were more common than fender benders on Cerrillos Road, I propose another sort of monument for the Plaza, a monument that reflects a Santa Fe that has gone from interesting and exciting to little more than amusing and fussy. I sometimes wonder where all of these monumental fussbudgets came from and just who they think they are. But for now we are engaged in monumental thinking.
The bronze monument I envision would celebrate all the things we think we are: There would be two women, obviously a couple, with two dogs, obviously rescues, standing beside a life-sized Subaru. (Others might argue for two guys or two of anything else that says softly, nearly in a whisper, “We are Santa Fe.”)
Nearby there would be a group of bronze, life-sized Santa Feans including clearly ethnic and Indigenous people (perhaps with a slyly placed Georgia O’Keeffe among them), a couple of Realtors and art hustlers, and aging folks who brought their money from somewhere else, retired boomers with dangerously inflated senses of nostalgia and longing for a Santa Fe or anything else they never knew, and an obsession with fastidiously politically correct (defanged) language, property values, homeowners associations and endlessly tedious public meetings.
They all look on approvingly, actually a little smugly, as they ponder whom they will savage next. Discreetly off to the side, his back to the others, Mayor Alan Webber will be making his own water feature.
As for the Soldiers' Monument/obelisk: It could be erected on the real Santa Fe Plaza, wherever that might have gone to hide.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Open the center
The duck-billed platypus is a creature that looks like it was designed by a committee. I can envision a 16-foot-tall bronze statue of a platypus overlooking the Plaza, but of course some people would be offended because it is not a species found in New Mexico. In that case how about a roadrunner?
At the rate we are going toward a resolution of the obelisk on the Plaza dilemma, there is no end in sight. Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth came up with a reasonable solution but was met with arguments and counterarguments. Suggestions of a water feature are met with “No, we live in the desert in a drought.” There are others who want to see a sculpture celebrating Santa Fe's multi-ethnic mix, whatever that might be. Maybe some kind of abstract sculpture? We just keep going around and around.
Decisions choosing public art are often frustrating deliberations. First, who will be on the committee to decide? What could the committee come up with that would satisfy all of the many points of view?
I would like see the Plaza opened for people by moving the Soldiers' Monument and restoring its obelisk to another location. Being that New Mexicans' contribution to winning the Civil War should be honored, an appropriate location for the monument would be at the New Mexico Military Museum on Old Pecos Trail in Santa Fe. The obelisk was originally raised to commemorate the victory of the Battle of Glorieta in 1862. This battle was significant because it stopped the “slave states” from invading California and controlling its gold. With that gold, the Confederacy would have been able to buy arms and mercenaries from Europe which could have won their war for slavery. The plaque that commemorates the war between Natives and non-Natives and is offensive to many people should be removed. That plaque had nothing to do with the original intent of the monument.
An unobstructed Plaza would be great for all of the events that Santa Feans enjoy. The center of the Plaza could be marked by a large compass symbol pointing north, south, east and west. Orientations we can all agree on.
Roberto Gallegos
Santa Fe
Choose love
I wish that the young people who chose violence against the law and Soldiers' Monument back in 2020 had chosen beauty and love. Instead of the true civil disobedience the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote of, which is open, accepting (of the punishment of the law that is being simultaneously broken and respected) and loving, they chose force. The obelisk as simultaneously destroyed and reimagined, suggested by the four council members, could be beautiful.
Yelling obscenities and threatening more violence is no way to demonstrate the true force of the culture that was here before the Europeans. Insisting on past European ignorance is no way to honor the courage of those who fought against slavery.
We are a fractured community that has the love and responsibility to be one in our diversity, if we can hear the good that each voice claims without needing to erase the "other." The obelisk represented a view of history, and the acknowledgment it is Tewa land represents the dignity of a culture that holds land sacred. We need both, and more, now that some of us immigrants to Santa Fe are not of any European heritage.
The box at our center can evolve, and it cannot, to my mind, accept the violence that led to that box. I think I imagine three plaques representing the history, valor, and goodness of multiple cultures, and a fourth plaque radiating the beauty of those who loved this place first. Let's not threaten even more law-breaking, disrespect and destruction, but threaten with beauty and love.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Recognize sacrifice
Anyone unfamiliar with our city's history who reads about the recent City Council meeting to discuss the future of the Soldiers' Monument, or obelisk, might assume that the word "savage" is still included in the text on the monument. As it often has in the past, I think The New Mexican has referred to the offensive word as though it were still there, as though it had not been removed four decades ago. Listening to the public comments made at that meeting, I had the impression that a number of the speakers think that the offensive word is still there.
That word was the opinion of the 19th-century composer of the monument's text. Decades ago, the word was excised by an editor with a hammer and chisel. Now, well into the 21st century, there has never been a demand to restore the original text. That would suggest that there is a general consensus among local residents that deleting the word was a good thing, the right thing to do.
Santa Fe is an old and historic city. The Plaza, the front yard of what is said to be the oldest government building still standing in the United States, is a feature of that history. The Plaza should express that history; it should feel old. (I do not think that most tourists come here expecting to find a slick new civic center facing the Palace of the Governors).
The obelisk is also an integral part of that history — and has acquired an interesting history of its own through the years. It should be restored to the spot where it stood for a century and a half. New text should reestablish its original purpose. It honors the memory of soldiers who fought in the Civil War — New Mexicans who fought and died to save the Union, to prevent the imposition of slavery upon the state (then a territory).
New Mexican blood was spilt for that noble cause. That deserves recognition and remembrance.
James K. Gavin
Santa Fe
Rebuild and repair: It's simplest
I will admit that for so many years I found the Plaza obelisk underwhelming and somewhat fraught with meaning unsuited to the community of the present and future. But in reviewing the simple elegance of the former monument, I see how it does actually fit as a marker in so many ways.
As an artist and stone sculptor I have contemplated how the broken pieces might be reworked into a more compatible work, or works of art representing our various points of view, for all time! This mental exercise has left me feeling a sense of bewilderment at the task of trying to gain consensus to represent the various interested party’s perspectives.
The obelisk does befit history, but the words maybe not.
The obelisk itself is history.
I now come to the conclusion that the best solution is to rebuild (repair) as first suggested by Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth and others, with cracks and all, and replace the marble side panels with updated messages or art. These could possibly be carved into the backsides of the existing panels as a sort of metaphor for how we build the future on the actions, hopes and dreams of the past. Even the mistakes. I would like to see this issue put to rest, and it’s obvious there is no consensus on a new direction. It’s the simplest solution.
Also, the water feature idea is misguided.
Douglas Magnus
Santa Fe