Pedestrians walk by the site of the Soldiers' Monument March 9. Four city councilors who had proposed rebuilding the obelisk withdrew that measure this month; the future of the Plaza monument remains unclear.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

A more interesting Santa Fe

When I first came to Santa Fe it was more interesting than it is now — probably because you weren’t here yet. In the spirit of those more interesting and less predictable times, when cultural collisions were more common than fender benders on Cerrillos Road, I propose another sort of monument for the Plaza, a monument that reflects a Santa Fe that has gone from interesting and exciting to little more than amusing and fussy. I sometimes wonder where all of these monumental fussbudgets came from and just who they think they are. But for now we are engaged in monumental thinking.

The bronze monument I envision would celebrate all the things we think we are: There would be two women, obviously a couple, with two dogs, obviously rescues, standing beside a life-sized Subaru. (Others might argue for two guys or two of anything else that says softly, nearly in a whisper, “We are Santa Fe.”)