Along and against the battle by medical science and pandemic civil defense, a guerrilla anti-mask opposition is fueling new infections. In Roswell and other towns and communities, there is a counteroffensive that is taking place in workplaces, gatherings and even “medical” clinics. This opposition to both medical science and state public health regulations is happening in plain sight.
This source of new infections is ignited by ignorance and politics, in tandem with the national Trump campaign against medical science and particularly social distance and wearing masks. Whether it will abate once the election is past depends in part on who wins, but even when and if Joe Biden wins, President Donald Trump still has two months to fuel the infection fire.
On recent visits to a car dealer in Roswell, no employee was wearing a mask. At a medical clinic, workers were either not wearing masks, or were taking them off and putting them on, a practice that makes the masks ineffective. Retaliation was done by the Lovelace system against one medical service contractor who objected to working where mask use was not effectively practiced; he was transferred away.
This is of course illegal, but the Trump administration does not investigate or enforce coronavirus worker complaints. This worker, whose personal vehicle had Biden signs, also reported an attempt by a truck to run him off N.M. 380 to the New Mexico State Police.
The surge of new infections is not without cause. The cure is 100 percent mask use and wider use of N95 masks. This standard is not consistent with indoor dining or other maskless retail settings demanded by GOP interests. But mask use will not grow without direct government notice and action against the guerrilla offense in our state that prevents community mask and social-distance compliance.
