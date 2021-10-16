Mandela International Magnet School holds the unique place of being the only public International Baccalaureate school in New Mexico fully accredited in both the Middle Years Programme and the Diploma Programme.
Serving grades 7-12 in the Santa Fe Public Schools, Mandela works hard to fulfill the mission of the IB, which is to “develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who seek to create a more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.”
The IB is an inquiry-based, rigorous framework that holds high academic standards, experiential learning and a focus on world views foundational to the program. Furthermore, Mandela has been a partner school with Harvard Project Zero’s Cultures of Thinking initiative for seven years.
This has enabled students and teachers to engage in deep, collaborative work that encourages student ownership and voice in their learning. Our students graduate as accomplished thinkers, proficient communicators, adept at research, talented artists and competent in the sciences. We offer the only Mandarin program in a public school in the region, and a high percentage of graduates earn the bilingual seal in either Spanish or Mandarin every year.
With a graduation rate of 96 percent, a proportion of students earning the prestigious full IB diploma that far exceeds the international average and graduates admitted to top universities throughout the country, Mandela has proven there’s a need and desire for Santa Fe students to tackle the rigorous curriculum and to seek the breadth and depth of knowledge the IB education provides.
When Mandela was founded in 2014 with 100 students, it was housed in the back of the old De Vargas school. Since 2017, we have had a stable home at the site of the former Larragoite Elementary School and appreciate the history of our building and the many community members who have memories of attending elementary school at this location.
With a current enrollment of approximately 300 students and the need to add a sixth grade as per International Baccalaureate requirements, we have outgrown our ability to safely educate students in our current structure. To complete our city’s investment in this world-renowned academic program, we need the appropriate learning spaces, such as functional science labs, a research library and performance areas.
We were happy to learn the Board of Education added the Mandela remodel to the list of district building priorities. If voters approve the 2021 general obligation bond in the Nov. 2 general election, funding will become available to transform our school and fully deliver the promise of the International Baccalaureate education to Santa Fe Public School students. We thank you for your support.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.