The wisest advice in politics is to always follow the money.

When it comes to the proposal to fund affordable housing through a 3% excise tax, those words are more important than ever.

Despite the editorial that ran Friday (“Recycled transfer tax isn’t the right answer,” Our View, Aug. 18) clinging to an oppositional position from 14 years ago — I’m sure nothing has changed in 14 years — the newspaper neglected to follow the money.

Oscar Rodriguez is the treasurer of United for Affordable Housing.

