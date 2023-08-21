The wisest advice in politics is to always follow the money.
When it comes to the proposal to fund affordable housing through a 3% excise tax, those words are more important than ever.
Despite the editorial that ran Friday (“Recycled transfer tax isn’t the right answer,” Our View, Aug. 18) clinging to an oppositional position from 14 years ago — I’m sure nothing has changed in 14 years — the newspaper neglected to follow the money.
The reason the Santa Fe Association of Realtors is spending so much money to oppose this proposal is because many in the business believe it will cut into their commissions from the sale of high-end homes.
Spending money is something the industry is really good at. In the 2022 election, the New Mexico Association of Realtors spent over $503,000 in political contributions to state lawmakers (source: New Mexico campaign finance system website). The parent group, the National Association of Realtors, spent $15 million in political contributions that same year, making it the 40th-largest political action committee in the nation. But that pales in comparison to the $81 million in lobbying spent in 2022, making the Realtors the single largest lobbying group in the country (source: www.opensecrets.org).
Members of the association would have you believe their proposals — to create a tax on all home sales, not just on million-dollar homes, or to use the short-term rental gross receipts tax — would somehow be more equitable in funding affordable housing. But any first-year economics student would tell you what we already know — both proposals are regressive and place the most burden on those who can least afford it.
Let’s follow the money again.
Under the current proposal, a $1.5 million home would create a tax of $15,000 — a 3% tax on the amount over $1 million. In contrast, the commissions paid to Realtors on the same transaction would be $90,000 (6% of $1.5 million). As a rule, to qualify for a $1.5 million home (assuming the buyer is not paying cash, which often happens in Santa Fe), one needs to make about $325,000 a year. The tax then, represents 4.6% of the buyer’s annual income.
If you adopt the Realtors’ proposal, however, a couple seeking to buy their first home for $200,000 would be taxed at the same 3% rate, adding $6,000 to their sale price. To qualify for a $200,000 affordable home, one needs to make about $62,000 a year. That means the first-time homebuying couple would spend almost 9.6% of their annual income on the tax, more than double the tax rate of the $1.5 million buyer.
That’s why their proposal, masked as “fair,” is a regressive tax — those with less income pay a much higher rate than those with higher incomes.
Even TheNew Mexican’s proposal — a graduated tax applied to everyone — is regressive. That’s because the costs for essential items and services — housing, food, utilities and the like — are fixed.
Unfortunately, the Realtors association, in order to protect financial interests, is trying to defeat this measure by selling voters a patently regressive tax proposal under the guise of treating everyone equally.
Everyone agrees we need more affordable housing, now. I hope you will join our campaign to make that a reality so we have shovels in the dirt a year from now.
Oscar Rodriguez is the treasurer of United for Affordable Housing.