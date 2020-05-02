Every pandemic has its mistakes and misunderstandings. During the Black Death of the 1300s, people thought “bad air” was killing millions. Others thought the alignment of the planets was to blame. Nobody suspected fleas on rats. The response to the 1918 pandemic was slowed by news reports that downplayed its seriousness to boost morale during wartime. One spike in deaths was caused by people overdosing on aspirin based on the false notion that high doses offered a cure.
Already it is clear that mistakes have been made in the current pandemic. Some would say that open-air food markets like the one where COVID-19 originated in China are a mistake. I agree but would go further, arguing that the industrial-scale raising and trading of animals for food is a mistake, which contributes to the breeding of new viruses and their transmission to humans.
Another early mistake was the election of President Donald Trump, who is ill-suited to handle the crisis. The disbanding of the pandemic response team in 2018 by the Trump administration was another early mistake. More recently, it seems clear that a lack of widespread testing for coronavirus infection was a mistake that has contributed to the spread of the disease. There also have been serious mistakes concerning the acquisition and distribution of essential medical equipment such as face masks and respirators.
While some of the mistakes that we have made in our fight against COVID-19 already are clear, others likely will not be recognized or understood for many years. Some mistakes may only be suspected or debated now. For instance, should the public be told to wear face masks, or does this merely divert scarce face masks from the sick and from medical personnel who need them?
Was closing schools a good idea, or does it cause more problems than it solves? Consider the potentially infected college students who have been sent home: Many of the students, being young, are at low risk of dying. However, their older parents or grandparents are more likely to die once infected.
It seems clear that elderly people and people with certain health conditions should stay home. But what about everyone else? Some of the most notable flare-ups of COVID-19 have occurred in densely populated confined spaces like cruise ships and nursing homes.
With broad stay-at-home orders, are we unwittingly encouraging families to spend more time confined in their own homes and perhaps exacerbating the spread of the disease among family members? Families cooped up and unable to work may also suffer from domestic violence, hunger, mental strain and the negative health effects that come with prolonged inactivity.
In March, a Santa Fe post office employee tested positive for COVID-19, causing the temporary closure of the main post office. What we don’t know is where the employee contracted the disease. At work? At home? Somewhere else?
What if the kinds of brief interactions postal workers typically have with customers rarely transmit the virus? What if the bigger threat is from other family members at home? Strict lockdowns that are enforced as in China can work. But what if imperfect and porous lockdowns like ours are hastening the spread?
It may be years before we know the answers to these questions. Right now, we may not even know which questions we should be asking. I am reminded of the words of former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld: “There are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tend to be the difficult ones.”
