Your recent article about the
Colorado-based Daniels Fund Scholarship Program (“Prominent scholarship’s new metric: Patriotism?” Nov. 28), reminds us of the divisive times in which we live where all things become political.
The CEO’s embarrassing response underscored the political nature of the expanded application questions implying that a scholarship award required an applicant to choose between socialism and capitalism, between business and government. As a Daniels family member and former Daniels Fund Board member, I feel compelled to respond.
Why a board of hedge fund managers, bankers, a failed Public Education Department secretary/political operative and aging paid board members is designing questions for a scholarship application is a curious question and one that is for another day. The real issue is Bill Daniels’ legacy.
The application is a reflection of the board’s politics and its misguided belief that kids — yes, kids — must make the choices the CEO outlines rather than have the opportunity to further their education and learn what choices are available to them. Here is what the application is not: a reflection of the patriotic values or the directives of Bill Daniels.
There is no question Uncle Bill was a patriot, a World War II veteran, a believer in the American Dream — he loved this country and the opportunities that were afforded him and his family in New Mexico to his business life in Denver and the West. He loved vigorous political debate (he was a Republican, and my dad — his brother — and I were Democrats), and we had many discussions around the family dinner table from the time I was a young child until my uncle’s death in 2000. The board does not know, nor do I, what Bill would think of today’s nasty environment. What I do know is what he said in his lifetime.
His scholarship directive was to “find the diamonds in the rough,” and he knew what that meant because he once was that “diamond in the rough.”
As a scruffy New Mexico Military Institute cadet (about the same age as the scholarship applicants), he admittedly broke the rules from time to time and told little white lies. This is how he learned! While living, he helped young people attend college — some family members, some kids of friends, some who worked for him.
Even though he embraced both patriotism and capitalism, these were not his directives to young people — they were more simple and down to earth: Work hard, be on time, call your mother, clean up your room and share your good fortune — no strings attached.
This calculated and ill-advised misstep by the Daniels Fund board is not about the Denver City councilwoman, socialism vs. capitalism or which flag you love best. In the end, it is about the current board’s failure to honor Bill’s legacy and directives. Instead of being generous and encouraging, as Bill would be, the board is trying to control and scold applicants.
In the end, board members have hijacked both Bill’s money and legacy to fit their own political beliefs.
