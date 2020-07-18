Race and inequality have been with the United States since before its founding. Well-meaning efforts of the 19th and 20th century tested limits but fell short. Trying to move forward in the 21st century has become even more difficult because of a race-baiting president and decades of institutional bias.
Many people of color have shown they can overcome institutional and individual racism in our nation. Even more will overcome. However, too much, as former first lady Michelle Obama explained, starts at the dinner table. There, the older generation preaches their feelings about the transgressions of others — whether Catholics, Jews or people of color. Every effort to level the playing field spawns hate among an element of white people.
For these hard-core “whites only,” the rioting occurring by a few hundred among the tens of thousands who are demonstrating is all the proof needed in their justification to make America white again and therefore protect their privileges.
More is at work than simple racism of individuals, though. Hampering the nation coming together are concerted efforts by right-wing nationalists. Those include Identity Evropa, which distorts facts in an attempt to cast blame on antifa, a left-wing group organized to fight fascism. On June 4, three members of Boogaloo, part of the right-wing movement, were arrested and charged with acts of terrorism for planning a bombing to disrupt the demonstrations in Las Vegas, Nev. Boogaloo, operating in several states, is just one of the groups with a mission of starting a civil war aimed at collapsing our society.
The president has called for an investigation of antifa, claiming without facts that antifa is responsible for rioting, fires and destruction of businesses, but he makes no reference to these right-wing groups and the parts they play in the unrest.
This nation is hungry for healing. The battle cry from Martin Luther King Jr. needs a broader meaning. “We shall overcome” must now mean “we the people” will no longer tolerate societal and political barriers that adversely affect any of humanity. Unfortunately, with all that history has shown us, we Homo sapiens seem incapable of remembering the consequences of being tribal.
“This nation shall overcome racism” has to be the passion for all of us for all time and a permanent vigilant for all generations. In the U.S., it must be the focus of our being. We must stand watch against hate groups and inequities everywhere.
These are two quotes that have echoed for me these past weeks.
“There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustices, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” — Elie Wiesel, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor
“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” — Benjamin Franklin, president of the Pennsylvania Abolitionist Society, 1787
