Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has asked President Joe Biden’s administration to delay the transfer of migrants into New Mexico because the devastating wildfires are devouring the time and energy of her administration. I commend her for her commitment to controlling the wildfires, bringing relief to those who were damaged and for her success in getting President Biden to visit New Mexico.
However, I have seen no evidence that her administration has been particularly involved in migrant issues. That has been the work of a staggering number of volunteers both here and across the border. My wife and I have been assisting a number of shelters in Juárez and Palomas, Mexico, as well as El Paso and Deming. Their stories are extraordinary, and they are ready for more migrants. The state of New Mexico ought to be helping them rather than attempting to pull the plug.
Take first, Respettrans which is just across the international bridge in Juárez, a dilapidated five-story building that typically houses around 200 migrants, mostly women and children. The director, a nurse named Grecia Herrera, manages the shelter as a volunteer but works full time in a hospital to make a living.
Therefore, the migrants themselves run the building, doing all the cooking, cleaning and caregiving. When I was last there June 13, two sisters from Honduras had gathered many of the kids together and were giving them English lessons. “If these kids are going to succeed in the U.S., they have to know English,” one of the sisters said to me.
Although Respettrans is located in Mexico, its ties to New Mexico are huge, especially via a nonprofit named Dignity Mission in Placitas near Albuquerque. Jack and Cheryl Ferrell, the founders of Dignity Mission and their many volunteers take a huge truckload of food and clothing (about three tons) to El Paso every four to six weeks and deposit it in the garage of a professor from the University of Texas El Paso named Eva Moya. Then her volunteers ferry it across the border to Respettrans carload by carload.
The items that make up these Dignity Mission truckloads come from all over Northern New Mexico, including, for example, the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe which has always been a leader on border issues. Although Respettrans is located in Juárez and Eva Moya’s garage is in Texas, it is really the work of New Mexico volunteers keeping the shelter afloat.
Another example is Colores United in Deming, a nonprofit founded by Ariana Saludares. They take in migrants who have passed their credible fear tests, housing them in a local motel and helping arrange transportation so that these migrants can get to the U.S. homes of their sponsors or relatives.
Although they receive some funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency, money is a struggle. Saludares has just opened a restaurant called Charlie Cat’s Diner in the Days Inn motel in the hope that this would generate additional income. She could use financial help from the state as she gears up to handle more migrants.
Most of the migrants here are from Latin America but on my last visit, I met a family from Turkey who spoke no English or Spanish. Sandra Magallanes, who organizes their transportation, was able to communicate with them quickly via Google Translate.
These shelters don’t need help from state employees; they need financial help. Whether they are located in towns like Deming or across the border, they deserve better support from the state of New Mexico.