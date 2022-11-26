Santa Fe’s governing body, the City Council, will consider the midtown master plan at 5 p.m. Wednesday. This vote is an opportunity to put the geographic center of Santa Fe as a future focus for generations to come.

The challenges to get to this point have been big and complex, but we are on the precipice of shaping a thriving new center for Santa Fe where our rich heritage and multicultural roots are reflected and a place where all of us are welcome to live, work, play, experience and learn. At the core of our process is the commitment to creating a place for people.

The midtown redevelopment plans include the master plan (land use) and the community development plan and are the culmination of a four-year— from 2018 to 2022 — planning effort led by city staff and an interdisciplinary consultant team.

Rich Brown, the city’s director of community and economic development, supervises the planning, applications and midtown redevelopment site.

