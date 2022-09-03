Right now, the city is investing in and guiding what is likely to be the most momentous development in Santa Fe in the 21st century — the redevelopment of the 64-acre midtown site in the center of the city, on the former College of Santa Fe campus. To get a sense of its scale and scope, look at the transformation of the Railyard since 2000. Midtown will include many of its features and attributes — residential and commercial mixed uses, various cultural amenities and outdoor spaces, enjoyment for families by day and nightlife after dark — and surpass it by several orders of magnitude.

You may ask, how so? An impressive plan informed by a robust public-engagement campaign is being generated by the city, built on core values of sustainability, equity and a commitment to progressive public engagement. We have a team of expert consultants and experienced staff who have drafted the frameworks and foundations for public partnerships to help build the site and achieve community and public policy goals.

It’s human nature to ask, what’s in it for me and mine? To start, we are focused on delivering: 1,100 new housing units, including an unprecedented number of affordable homes, to help alleviate the city’s broader housing crunch and create a resident community with live-work spaces; open spaces for gatherings and recreation; a visual and performing arts center; expanded multimedia and film production facilities and jobs, with training for local residents; and a public library that’s a center for community and creativity. Additionally, we are focused on attracting local businesses for a broad range of enterprises.

Rich Brown is the city of Santa Fe director of Community and Economic Development.

