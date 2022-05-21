With preliminary action last month at the Environmental Improvement Board, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration are following through on the governor’s commitment to enact nation-leading oil and gas air and methane pollution rules. This is a huge win for New Mexico’s families, especially those living closest to oil and gas production, which is a major source of air pollution from methane leaks. The rules require oil and gas operators to inspect all wells for leaks on a frequent basis without exemptions, and protect those living closest to development by requiring more frequent inspections to find and fix leaks in proximity to homes and schools.
Conservation, public health and community leaders from across New Mexico are celebrating this hard-fought three-year campaign to hold the oil and gas industry accountable for its waste and pollution. For the first time, New Mexico will have a set of nationally leading oil and gas rules it can be proud of that include protections for overburdened front-line communities.
The board preliminary action marks the second complementary set of requirements in the administration’s groundbreaking approach to reduce pollution from the oil and gas industry. Combined with the ban on routine venting and flaring of excess gasses finalized by the state Oil Conservation Commission in March 2021, these rules hold oil and gas operators accountable for their pollution, limit waste, protect public health and combat climate change.
Methane is one of the key drivers of climate change, and the oil and gas industry is one of the nation’s largest sources of industrial methane pollution. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term. Just as the U.N.’s panel on climate change warned the world is running out of time to rein in fossil fuel emissions, methane — the second largest contributor to the human-caused climate crisis after carbon dioxide — increased by 17 parts per billion in 2021. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this is the largest amount since measurements began nearly 40 years ago.
Now we need the federal government to follow New Mexico’s lead. We need the Environmental Protection Agency to ban the unnecessary release or burning of gasses and ensure frequent leak detection and repair on all facilities. This is especially important for wells with leak-prone equipment. It will take both state and federal action to effectively reduce methane waste and pollution in the U.S. and to do so quickly. This is particularly true in the Permian Basin, where the lack of state rules in Texas leaves communities in New Mexico at risk from air pollution that emits with methane.
Last fall, the EPA released proposed safeguards to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from new and existing oil and gas operations. More than 450,000 public comments were submitted by front-line community members, and climate and public health advocates from across the country. However, the proposal leaves important sources, such as frequent inspections at smaller wells and a ban on routine flaring, unaddressed. Now is the moment for the EPA to build from New Mexico’s leadership and ensure its final rule covers these sources of methane pollution that are not included in the original proposal.
The EPA has committed to issuing a supplemental proposal this year that will include further actions to address these sources, which must be included before the proposal is finalized to ensure they are protecting front-line communities from pollution, safeguarding public health, holding oil and gas companies accountable, and acting on climate. Anything less is a missed opportunity that could have dire consequences for our families and our climate.