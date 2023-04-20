As a former educator, head administrator and employee for the New Mexico Public Education Department, it’s no secret that our young people — tomorrow’s future — need all the help they can get.
The business community has helped boost the education systems in so many ways, including donating needed funds to various nonprofit organizations that support our students and providing internships and scholarships to give students real-life experiences.
The best-paying jobs of the future will involve technology, renewable energy and artificial intelligence. New Mexico is poised to lead the nation in all three, with the research coming out of our national laboratories and our abundant natural resources.
Avangrid has promised $1 million in scholarships for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students, another $1 million for apprenticeships and 150 new high-paying jobs. This is the type of corporation we need in New Mexico. This only will happen, of course, if the proposed Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger goes forward.
It has been puzzling to see the barrage of negativity in the last year against Avangrid as it tries to merge with PNM. When it comes to helping young people, Avangrid has implemented similar programs to help young people in both Connecticut and Maine, and they have been hugely successful. Is the opposition really about Avangrid or maintaining local government control over electric utilities?
Our educational system needs to improve, as is well-documented, and merging with corporations to support and improve outcomes for our students is the way to go. Let’s take advantage of this great opportunity. Better outcomes for students will improve the state of New Mexico in all areas.
Rochelle Snider is a former employee of the New Mexico Public Education Department.