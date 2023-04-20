As a former educator, head administrator and employee for the New Mexico Public Education Department, it’s no secret that our young people — tomorrow’s future — need all the help they can get.

The business community has helped boost the education systems in so many ways, including donating needed funds to various nonprofit organizations that support our students and providing internships and scholarships to give students real-life experiences.

The best-paying jobs of the future will involve technology, renewable energy and artificial intelligence. New Mexico is poised to lead the nation in all three, with the research coming out of our national laboratories and our abundant natural resources.

Rochelle Snider is a former employee of the New Mexico Public Education Department.

