I have spent much of my career working to help New Mexico and Albuquerque prosper. As the very first graduate of the University of New Mexico’s joint degree program in Law and Public Administration, I put both skills to work in my public and private life. I served as Albuquerque’s City Attorney for more than a dozen years — working under both Republican and Democratic Administrations.
After my governmental service, I became a leader in a number of community initiatives (the Quality-of-Life Initiative that built museums, created our Biopark and acquired open space; the Gas Tax Initiative that developed and funded our bike trail system; and, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative that developed a number of new residential and commercial projects).
With that background, I would like to comment on the proposed Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico proposed merger. I have attempted to educate myself on the pros and cons of the issue. While there are others who are more qualified than I in discussing the details, I need to address the elephant in the room.
This highly politicized conflict has in reality become a life-and-death struggle between forces (or in this case, one very loud opponent) favoring government takeover of the New Mexico electric grid and the forces supportive of New Mexico’s current utility system. That single opponent, New Energy Economy, is, in my humble opinion, a political action committee parading as an environmental group claiming to be concerned about the energy future. But New Energy Economy makes no secret that its end goal is to spearhead a government takeover of the New Mexico electric grid.
On this issue, I feel quite qualified to comment. Both by training and experience, I believe that our current public utility system (even with its flaws), is far, far superior to any option of government-run utilities. Government is best at handling tasks that the private sector is either unwilling or incapable of taking on — such as policing, fire, jails, transit, airports, parks and recreation, libraries, museums, cultural activities, animal control, environmental health, emergency management, etc.
However, when government strays into trying to do what the private sector does better, things typically go south. In the case of providing electricity across the state of New Mexico, I shudder to think of having government take full responsibility of our electric grid. It has neither the resources nor the expertise to take on such a task.
Our current system of a publicly regulated but private utility company provides reasonable balance. We get the considerable expertise and resources of a private company balanced by the public regulation of this critical resource. So on to our current crisis. I view the PNM/Avangrid merger as a considerable opportunity. There is indeed a reason that there remains only one opponent out of the 23 original intervenors in this merger case. And that is the elephant in the room.
Pat Bryan is a former city attorney for the city of Albuquerque and current community advocate.