Although I signed the Citizens for Fair Rates and the Environment petition, I fear that it too easily assumes that the Public Service Company of New Mexico-Avangrid merger is inevitable, so we might as well plea for minimally reasonable terms — a far cry from the current proposal. The deal, which favor corporate shareholders and executives, not ratepayers.
Avangrid is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, a global electric utility company based in Bilbao, Spain. How many layers of international corporate conglomeration can New Mexicans tolerate? And to what end? Every ownership level adds bureaucratic costs and profit expectations. Also, greater complexity increases risk of vulnerability and instability.
The Public Regulation Corporation should tell these corporate colluders what the people of New Mexico require from their public utility. If the result of Avangrid acquiring PNM cannot meet those conditions, then we should seek an alternative way to develop our energy future.
This merger should be a non-starter on several counts. Most importantly, the parties cannot construct a merger that serves the interests of clean affordable energy for New Mexicans and hold to their corporate goals.
The entire PNM-Avangrid merger is fundamentally wrong on principle. Why would New Mexico’s ratepayers, or our government, want to obligate us to an international conglomerate for our energy needs? We do not need to be subservient to them. Just as with PNM, but on a much larger scale, Avangrid’s ethos and goals run at cross-purposes to those of clean affordable energy for New Mexicans.
The best science shows on numerous counts that small networked electrical generation and distribution systems work best. Community-owned distributed power generation systems are more efficient and the most secure and cost-effective means of providing the citizenry with cost-effective, safe, and secure electric power.
While no easy matter, the PRC should require PNM to pay the costs of its years of decisions contrary to the interests of the people of New Mexico. PNM should be held accountable for the years of severe pollution at the Four Corners and for cleaning up the mess. Then we should move on to develop clean, community-based power generation for all New Mexicans.
That means the State of New Mexico should establish real public utility laws that allow only public ownership of public goods. Whether cooperatives or community power systems, their sole purpose should be to serve the energy needs of New Mexico.
We are long overdue to eliminate corporate monopolies owning and running public utilities and siphoning off as much cash as they can get away with only to serve the demands of their overpaid executives and shareholders as their primary basis for decision-making. Meanwhile, at ratepayers’ expense, PNM spends millions on lavish lobbying and media propaganda, claiming kindly dedication to the public good.
Robert MacNeil Christie is emeritus professor of sociology and founding director of the Urban Community Research Center, California State University, Dominguez Hills. He blogs at TheHopefulRealist.com.
