It is high time for our elected public officials with the Public Regulation Commission to be part of the solution and not be the problem. The mission of the PRC is to ensure New Mexicans have sufficient and reliable power and utilities at the most reasonable price possible. Yet on Dec. 8, commissioners did the exact opposite when they voted 5-0 to reject the merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid.
The PRC rejected this merger even after PNM CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn and executive after executive with PNM testified during the hearing the utility does not have the capacity, finances nor the expertise to meet the renewable energy needs of our state in the short terms as well as farther in the future. Commissioners heard the same testimony from dozens of leaders across our state and still voted down this much-needed merger.
Now customers are told they might face rolling blackouts in the months ahead in the transition to renewable energy. Continuing the life of the San Juan Generating Station could avoid those blackouts, but the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy continues to have challenges.
Commissioner Steve Fischmann has been quoted as saying: “And throwing blame around won’t resolve the pending crisis, much of which was created by unforeseen circumstances, particularly the pandemic-induced, supply chain issues that nobody could have predicted.
“It’s Monday morning quarterbacking,” Fischmann went on. “COVID-19 and the supply chain issues contributed to a set of circumstances that no one could have guessed. We need to stay focused on solving the problem for customers and not getting into a blame game.”
Chairman Joe Maestas said the commission needs to work with PNM on rapid solutions.
Of course, we are blaming the PRC. Ensuring the energy supply is the job of the commission and why its members got elected in the first place. This energy problem could be detrimental for families all across our entire state, not to mention people in assisted living, in prisons, hospitals, etc. The incompetence of this PRC is beginning to manifest itself in creating a scenario we just witnessed in Texas.
During the December hearing, commissioners were asked: If PNM has already testified it doesn’t have the capacity to meet the renewable energy goals for New Mexico, then what is the alternative to meet these needs? Commissioners had no response. These are the elected officials who are supposed to regulate and manage energy and power for our state of New Mexico? This problem is real and we need competent people to make these kinds of decisions that can have life or death consequences.
These are different times and we need solutions. States and companies are not walking around handing out excess energy like candy, because everyone is getting drawn down through these high demands. I hope New Mexicans realize when we have 90-degree temperatures this summer, we will likely experience long power outages because the PRC refuses to move forward on real solutions.
The only solution we have right now is to approve the PNM-Avangrid merger so they can get to working on what we need as a state going forward. This is not a time to be playing politics with incompetence. This is high time to deliver to New Mexicans the power and infrastructure we need to function as a state.
If this PRC can’t deliver this to New Mexicans, then it has shirked its duties and placed New Mexicans in great danger. It is high time to do the right thing for New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.