May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and if there is a time in our nation’s history to pay more attention to the mental health of our children, adolescents, teens and young adults, it is now.

According to data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in our country, and 40% of high school students reported feeling hopeless last year. In 2021, nearly 20% of Santa Fe County high school students reported serious thoughts of suicide, and 9% made an attempt to take their lives.

Despite these dark statistics, there is plenty of light. Local behavioral health nonprofit The Sky Center offers no-cost counseling for families, and has developed a Toolkit for Wellbeing, which is taught to hundreds of kids per year in Santa Fe classrooms.

Antoinette Villamil is the director of grants and development at The Sky Center/NMSIP. She lives, loves and parents in Santa Fe.

