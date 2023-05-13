May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and if there is a time in our nation’s history to pay more attention to the mental health of our children, adolescents, teens and young adults, it is now.
According to data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in our country, and 40% of high school students reported feeling hopeless last year. In 2021, nearly 20% of Santa Fe County high school students reported serious thoughts of suicide, and 9% made an attempt to take their lives.
Despite these dark statistics, there is plenty of light. Local behavioral health nonprofit The Sky Center offers no-cost counseling for families, and has developed a Toolkit for Wellbeing, which is taught to hundreds of kids per year in Santa Fe classrooms.
The Toolkit for Wellbeing is a six-pronged approach that encourages folks of all ages to cultivate their own sense of inner wellness through basic self-care, which is no longer a bourgeois term that implies luxurious massages. “Self-care is not self-indulgence, it’s self-preservation,” said civil rights leader Audre Lorde.
One approach to wellness in the Toolkit for Wellbeing includes our favorite: Spending time in nature.
Nature Deficit Syndrome is really a thing, and young people’s behavior and mental health may suffer from a lack of access to outdoor space.
A long-term research study examined data from more than 900,000 residents born between 1985 and 2003. They found youth who lived in neighborhoods with more green space had a reduced risk of many psychiatric disorders later in life, including depression, mood disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders and substance-use disorder. For those with the lowest levels of green space exposure during childhood, the risk of developing mental illness was 55% higher than those who grew up with abundant green space (Engemann, K., et al., PNAS, Vol. 116, No. 11, 2019).
For folks in urban areas or places with poor weather, spending time in nature can be a challenge. Luckily for Santa Fe’s youth, we have over 300 sunny days per year with plenty of access to mountains, the occasional “river” and more than 100 parks.
From simply standing outside to hear the birds sing, going on a bike ride or hiking to an alpine lake, youth can improve their sense of well-being. Parents can encourage their children to get outside and feel connected to nature, something bigger than all of us.
Other local groups are making sure youth of all ages get outside as well. The city of Santa Fe Recreation Division will again offer affordable and accessible recreational summer programs for kids 6-12 years of age and teens 13-17. And Hike the Good Hike raises funds for wilderness therapy programs across the country to support children who are struggling with depression and other mental health concerns.
Hike the Good Hike uses its online and social media presence to grow a community that showcases nature’s impact and benefits on mental health. Equally as important is their goal to assist nature-based/wilderness therapy programs nationwide through funding and program partnerships. They are actively making a difference in the lives of young people, one hike at a time.
Between The Sky Center, the city of Santa Fe and the Hike the Good Hike, we see plenty of opportunities for youth to spend time in nature this summer and change their minds.
Antoinette Villamil is the director of grants and development at The Sky Center/NMSIP. She lives, loves and parents in Santa Fe.