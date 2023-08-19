As a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist born and raised in Santa Fe who is now raising my young family in my hometown, I am deeply invested in the health and wellness of women in my community.
After a decade of practice in a traditional OB/GYN clinical setting, where it was often difficult to get to the deeper and sometimes sensitive conversations around menopause and sexual health, I am thrilled about the opportunity to now offer a personalized and integrative care plan specifically for women at my new private practice, Second Spring MD.
We use cutting-edge solutions for commonly unaddressed concerns such as hormone replacement therapy, sexual function and the menopausal transition using treatment plans and a variety of healing modalities, conventional and unconventional, such as Cliovana, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, bioidentical testosterone replacement therapy, platelet rich plasma, labiaplasty and Vagilangelo.
Women have been misguided about menopause. However, discussions about menopause and sexual health are no longer taboo. It’s time to talk openly about it, treat its symptoms, and welcome the new and empowering chapter of life. Focusing solely on these issues at Second Spring MD allows me to have longer visits with my patients and discuss frequently overlooked but critical topics to women’s overall health and happiness.
While every woman goes through it and experiences it differently, it is important to convey the message that menopause doesn’t have to be a negative, miserable experience. With early intervention and support, embracing this part of life can lead to a positive energetic shift that can be truly life-changing. In fact, even women who have gone through menopause stand to benefit from these types of discussions.
Traditionally, hormone replacement therapy, synthetic and bioidentical, has been the only treatment available for menopausal issues, and its use has been highly limited. Our practices offers other proven modalities.
While these therapies typically address issues caused by menopause, Second Spring MD’s treatments are also designed for sexual health at all ages. Postmenopausal women often find barriers to a healthy sex life such as pain with intercourse (dyspareunia) and vaginal atrophy (a condition caused by lack of hormones that leads to thinning of the vaginal walls).
I also incorporate the use of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, inserting small pellets the size of a grain of rice in the hip area (1-2 for women and 2-10 for men). These customized pellets contain estrogen and/or testosterone for women, and testosterone for men with the occasional estrogen blocker. While my experiences have mostly been with women, I recognize the effects of aging can be just as pronounced in men; as a result, I accept both men and women for this particular treatment.
My top priority is understanding the nuances of sexual function and vaginal health while providing a safe place to discuss challenges and treatment options. These types of conversations can often be left out during a typical clinical OB/GYN setting, leaving women feeling that their desires, concerns and sensitive questions go unaddressed.
We are now living in an era where talking openly about sexual health and menopause is the norm. I am thrilled to be part of the larger conversation and treatment for women taking charge of this aspect of their health and happiness, which is just as critical as any other on the continuum of care.
Dr. Rachel Goodman operates Second Spring MD in Santa Fe, her hometown.