As a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist born and raised in Santa Fe who is now raising my young family in my hometown, I am deeply invested in the health and wellness of women in my community.

After a decade of practice in a traditional OB/GYN clinical setting, where it was often difficult to get to the deeper and sometimes sensitive conversations around menopause and sexual health, I am thrilled about the opportunity to now offer a personalized and integrative care plan specifically for women at my new private practice, Second Spring MD.

We use cutting-edge solutions for commonly unaddressed concerns such as hormone replacement therapy, sexual function and the menopausal transition using treatment plans and a variety of healing modalities, conventional and unconventional, such as Cliovana, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, bioidentical testosterone replacement therapy, platelet rich plasma, labiaplasty and Vagilangelo.

Dr. Rachel Goodman operates Second Spring MD in Santa Fe, her hometown.

