On the surface it appears obvious that more gun control laws will solve the problem of so many gun-related deaths in the U.S. After all, we only need to look at the situation in many other countries of the world to see what seems to be working for them.
However, since we cannot seem to wrap our heads around the gun control issue, maybe we need to look a little deeper at the real source of the problem. The real source of the problem is men!
Men who cannot control their anger, frustration, impulses and violent tendencies.
Simply, the problems is caused by men who are lacking in their socialization as civilized members of our society, men who rationalize the purchase of guns as some great need for protection or for meat on the table.
Unfortunately, the statistics tell us these same guns are too often used for the murder of wives, girlfriends, children, neighbors, co-workers and for suicide — not for defense in an imagined crime situation. Of course in actual crime situations it is, again, almost always a man with a gun.
Women rarely kill other people with guns. The main exception being to protect themselves from a violent man. So what is wrong with men? The aggressive nature of a man is related to a dominant male hormone, testosterone.
Men need to stop trying to control the reproductive functions of women and pay attention to their own biological issues. This is not easy as men have been successful in deflecting their shortcomings for a long time.
Aggression and guns do not belong together in the normal course of a safe and civil society. If we are unwilling to control access to guns, then maybe we need to control the issue of aggressive behavior of men.
So if testosterone is the underlying issue maybe the criteria for gun ownership should be evidence that the issue is mostly resolved.
Gentlemen, you have a choice: surgical or chemical control. Then get your verification card for your gun purchase. Of course, no treatment necessary for all the others.
Robert Seymoure is a retired social worker who worked for many years with the mentally disabled. He now lives in Las Vegas, N.M.