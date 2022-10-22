Throughout the ages, men kept control and relegated the roles of women almost exclusively to child bearing and care. Supported by church teachings, male-dominated governments used many tactics to hold power. They could be counted on to resist popular demands to expand women’s rights and their role in society. The anti-abortion movement is just the latest tactic to keep women pregnant and with little control of their own lives.
Unplanned or unwanted pregnancies happen. They can be reduced through contraception, terminated by abortion, or the mother may choose or be forced to carry to term. The woman then must accept the discomfort of pregnancy and the pain and danger of labor and delivery. She must sacrifice her life plans, possibly her career and possibly her health for the life of the fetus she did not plan for or want.
Too many men seem to have no qualms demanding any pregnant woman carry to term and deliver. Often the father takes no responsibility and faces no consequences or sacrifices for an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy. The outcomes are: dramatic life change for the mother; challenging, often impoverished life for mother and child; and zero consequences for the man.
The son of a friend of mine got a girl pregnant in high school. She became a teenage mother. The young man continued with his separate life but chose to provide continuing financial support. This was commendable behavior that rarely happens.
Wouldn’t it be good if it always happened, was required to happen?
That is impossible, you may say. Twenty years ago, it was difficult to reliably identify the father, but not now. Genetic paternity testing can be done reliably and quickly.
If a state can pass laws to forbid abortion and require a woman to carry a pregnancy to term, it can also require consequences for the father. The new mother could name the likely father and genetic testing could confirm it. The father could be legally required to provide financial support into the future to help provide for the life he helped to create.
Unplanned or unwanted pregnancies and abortions will continue to happen. Forcing women to carry a pregnancy to term has huge consequences for the mother, mother and child, and society at large. Clearly, consequences for the responsible man would be the right and fair thing to do as well.
Retired Dr. John Benziger grew up in Los Alamos and Santa Fe and went to college and medical school at the University of New Mexico. Among his activities as pathologist and laboratory director at Maine General Hospital in Waterville and Augusta, Maine, Dr. Benziger supervised paternity testing. He now divides his time between Maine and New Mexico.