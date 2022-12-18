“You’re not going home without your baby,” he said. The doctor told us with confidence my wife and I would be going home with what he called a 7-lb. baby.

We had just checked in on a Monday at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Central. My wife’s water had broken and the medical team was assisting us in getting us settled into a labor and delivery room.

But the weeklong journey to going home with our son was tumultuous, stressful, yet rewarding in the end.

Dominic Aragón is a native New Mexican, born and raised in the land of enchantment. From Grants, Dominic has worked in local and national media, service industry and coaching. He can be reached at dominicaragon09@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community