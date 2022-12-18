“You’re not going home without your baby,” he said. The doctor told us with confidence my wife and I would be going home with what he called a 7-lb. baby.
We had just checked in on a Monday at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Central. My wife’s water had broken and the medical team was assisting us in getting us settled into a labor and delivery room.
But the weeklong journey to going home with our son was tumultuous, stressful, yet rewarding in the end.
Our son’s delivery required some extra medical attention and care from the staff at the hospital. Spending a few days in the neo-natal intensive care unit, we saw on a day-to-day basis the love, care and passion the medical team had for our son and us.
There are too many people’s names to recall to thank, but there are a few we jotted down and wanted to personally say thank you to.
To Jackie, a nurse in the labor and delivery wing, you were super patient with our newborn and my wife as she recovered, and even helped us on her break times. I’m forever grateful for the care and patience you showed my wife.
To Debra Sue, a chaplain at the hospital, we appreciate you praying with us and for us and helping us channel our faith when we needed it the most.
To Amy and Patricia, a speech therapist and lactation consultant respectively, thank you for your patience and helping us navigate the first week of getting our son nourished.
To Petra, a night nurse in the NICU, thank you for your willingness to help us navigate the waters of newfound parenthood and helping us in learning how to feed our son.
To Denise, the nightside nurse’s assistant in the NICU, our family appreciated your help with all our rookie questions and the comfort of the stories we shared.
To Sabrina, the head nurse in pediatrics, we truly appreciate you coming by to check in on us and to see how our son’s progress was coming along.
For everyone else, we are eternally grateful for the compassion, patience and kindness you showed us.
Dominic Aragón is a native New Mexican, born and raised in the land of enchantment. From Grants, Dominic has worked in local and national media, service industry and coaching. He can be reached at dominicaragon09@gmail.com.