As CEO of New Day Youth and Family Services, I work every day with young people experiencing homelessness. It is no secret New Mexico has long ranked toward the bottom of the nation in health outcomes.
In 2022, New Mexico ranked 50th in the nation for child well-being. This is an issue Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tackled head on. Throughout her time in office, she has taken the lead to implement proactive measures that improve the lives of New Mexico’s youth. However, we must continue to build on this progress with solutions for all underserved populations — especially our youth in foster care.
In 2020, the governor signed three bills into law supporting our most vulnerable children. The bills made technical fixes to New Mexico’s Extended Foster Care Act, allowing the state to give more support to extended family and kinship caregivers and making it easier for students who had to change schools to receive partial credit for their hard work. I applaud her for the work she continues to do to address the social determinants of health and our foster youth.
To go even further, this past fall, the governor and her administration released a Medicaid managed-care request for proposals to introduce new and transformational practices for 2024 that will “improve access for members, drive even greater accountability, and promote delivery of quality of care over volume.” This was a welcome step in the right direction. It is clear the governor understands issues with the current Medicaid managed-care system needed to be addressed to improve health outcomes for New Mexicans.
With more than three-quarters of New Mexico’s youth covered by Medicaid — many of whom are part of the foster care system and the vulnerable populations New Day Youth and Family Services supports — it is vital these individuals have access to specialized services because of increased levels of behavioral health or medical issues they might face.
Furthermore, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that the biggest unmet need for children and teens in foster care is behavioral health. Services like life-skills training, transportation, youth peer support services and innovative enrollment opportunities are critical to meet our young people where they are.
All of New Mexico’s youth should have access to a full suite of connected services so they can become strong members of society. Many of the issues people faced were being addressed in the RFP released in the fall.
However, it was recently reported that the RFP for Medicaid insurers has been paused while the Human Services Department reorganizes. While we understand the need for reorganization, we cannot lose this critical time to plan for the implementation. We need to move forward with the process as soon as possible so new services and approaches can be developed and introduced. It is imperative we continue to address and improve the health and well-being of all New Mexicans, especially for our most vulnerable young people. Time is of the essence.
Brooke Tafoya is CEO of New Day Youth & Family Services.