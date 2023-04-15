As CEO of New Day Youth and Family Services, I work every day with young people experiencing homelessness. It is no secret New Mexico has long ranked toward the bottom of the nation in health outcomes.

In 2022, New Mexico ranked 50th in the nation for child well-being. This is an issue Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tackled head on. Throughout her time in office, she has taken the lead to implement proactive measures that improve the lives of New Mexico’s youth. However, we must continue to build on this progress with solutions for all underserved populations — especially our youth in foster care.

In 2020, the governor signed three bills into law supporting our most vulnerable children. The bills made technical fixes to New Mexico’s Extended Foster Care Act, allowing the state to give more support to extended family and kinship caregivers and making it easier for students who had to change schools to receive partial credit for their hard work. I applaud her for the work she continues to do to address the social determinants of health and our foster youth.

Brooke Tafoya is CEO of New Day Youth & Family Services.

