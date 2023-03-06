I’ve entered the Roundhouse many times over the years, but last month, I did so for the first time as an elected official and Majority Whip in the New Mexico state House. I have spent years working side-by-side with New Mexicans of all backgrounds to create policies that support strong communities. Consistently, I hear from folks across the state that the high cost of health care is a barrier to financial freedom, and that paying for necessary care and medication is one of the greatest anxieties in their family’s lives.

Our state has taken critical steps in recent years to expand health care coverage, but still, over 200,000 of our neighbors (1 in 10 New Mexicans) lack any coverage at all, and over half forgo necessary care or medication because of the cost. These are dangerous facts; but we can change this reality with new affordable insurance options.

This month, I introduced the Medicaid Forward Act (House Bill 400) with my colleagues, Speaker of the House Javier Martínez, Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, and Sen. Leo Jaramillo. Medicaid Forward will allow residents whose incomes are too high to qualify for Medicaid to instead purchase an affordable plan through the existing comprehensive program. Plans will be priced on a sliding scale based on income so that the cost of coverage isn’t an undue burden on anyone looking to access essential care. That means no more sudden drop-off for folks who make too much to qualify for Medicaid and a new affordable plan for hundreds of thousands of working New Mexicans.