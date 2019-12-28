For too many moms, giving birth isn’t the hardest part of having a baby. The hardest part is paying the medical bills.
This is my reality. When my son, Malcolm, was born a few months ago, I had to be transported by ambulance from a birthing center to the hospital and had to undergo a medically necessary cesarean section. Even though we are privately insured, I spent the entire ride to the hospital worrying about how we were going to be able to afford the ambulance bill and the rest of the hospital expenses due to my birthing complications. I was horrified at how distracted I was by these financial worries during a time that I needed to be fully present to healthfully welcome my son into this world.
While worrying about health care costs has become the norm for new moms, it doesn’t have to be. When my daughter, Maya, was born in 2012, I made a lot less money and I qualified for Medicaid. When her birth became complicated and I needed an emergency C-section, I never once worried about the cost. I was able to focus on her birth, bonding, breastfeeding and postpartum healing, instead of medical bills, copays, deductibles and insurance claims.
That’s why I support Medicaid buy-in. It’s an innovative program that would allow New Mexicans to pay a monthly premium to get the Medicaid coverage that we know and trust. The governor and the Legislature already have signaled support for the Medicaid buy-in. Legislation passed that began the planning phase, and it gave the governor the authority to bring in federal dollars for the program. Now, we need them to follow through and include critical funding in next year’s budget to make Medicaid buy-in a reality in New Mexico.
The Human Services Department has told the Legislature that it needs $500,000 to move forward. That’s a small price to pay to expand health care access.
The private insurance system is broken. I am a licensed social worker who has worked full time my entire career. I thought moving up in my career with better-paying positions would have moved my family forward, but with the outrageous deductibles attached to employer insurance — $4,000 for an individual in my case — and high copays, I still live paycheck to paycheck with accruing debt as a consequence for keeping my family healthy and safe.
I remain grateful. My son is healthy and so am I. He and I were able to come home after a few days in the hospital. Over time, we will pay off all of the bills we incurred. If he had been sick, if I’d had more complications or if I hadn’t had a supportive employer, we would be worse off.
I feel overwhelmed at times thinking about our finances. My family is helping me adjust to being a new mom again and I’m already back to work. I wish I was able to just spend my energy bonding with Malcolm, watching the love of our family grow with him, his sister and brothers, and allow my body to heal.
Our health care system doesn’t support families. It changes the magic of becoming a mom into the nightmare of juggling family finances. In New Mexico, we value family and we need a health care system that does too.
Let’s invest in Medicaid buy-in now so that other moms and families won’t have to juggle money and motherhood.
