As street protests continue unabated in Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Algeria and other Middle Eastern countries, regimes have used the social media platforms and traditional media to track, control and repress their citizens. Iran has shut down the internet and other digital platforms.
As social media has become more technologically advanced, and as Middle Eastern youth have flocked to the Internet and digital platforms — including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram — regimes have begun to exploit new ways and technologies to control their people and track their dissidents, domestically and internationally.
Most Middle Eastern states, other than Israel and Lebanon, have controlled all media outlets — first television, then the newspapers and more recently the new social media. The print media in these states are either muzzled, sycophantic or governed by self-censorship.
Journalism and the media have played a pivotal role in popular movements in the Middle East in the past half century. The Iranian Revolutionary leadership under Khomeini in the mid to late 1970s used the cassette to communicate its message to the Iranian people. A decade later, the Palestinian Intifada in the late 1980s used the fax machine as the preferred medium of communication. Saddam Hussein and his Arab supporters used Television, radio and newspapers to defend his war against Iran in the 1980s.
Terrorist organizations including Al-Qa’ida, AQAP (Al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula), the Islamic State in Iraq and the Islamic State in the Levant all use the internet and traditional media outlets such as Al Jazeera to broadcast their terrorist messages to the world. In recent years, ISIS or Daesh has heavily relied on electronic media and the dark side of the internet to communicate with its followers.
Social media and regime repression
The Arab Barometer reported in October that almost all Internet users in the Middle East and North Africa use social media for at least two hours a day, with nearly half of them being heavy users. Facebook is used by 74 percent of internet users.” Over a third of all citizens in the region “cite social media as their primary source information for breaking news.”
Social media in the Middle East plays several important roles. It is used by regimes as a tool of regime repression. Citizens activists, however, use social media for mobilization, communication and empowerment. The Green Revolution in Iran in 2009 and currently, the Arab Spring in 2011, and the current street protests in Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Algeria, and elsewhere have used social media for mobilization and information. More importantly, social media has acted as a virtual town square for Arab publics — a welcome development, especially when a physical town square is severely restricted by autocratic regimes.
Sadly, the more advanced media technology has become, the more vicious regime repression of dissidents has become. Many regimes have shuttered different media platforms, including the internet as a whole as well as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. They have harassed, arrested, tortured and killed social media activists, regardless of how peaceful or benign the dissent is.
The gruesome killing and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi regime a year ago is but one vulgar example of the lengths to which regimes have gone to silence the opposition on social media.
Regimes in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and others have used Israeli cybersecurity technology, especially the NSO Group and Pegasus, to target and track their dissidents on social media, from Turkey to Canada and from England to Malaysia.
The pervasive use of Israeli and other surveillance technologies by autocratic regimes has resulted in wholesale, systemic human rights violations. The New York Times reported earlier this month that the Department of Justice has accused two Twitter employees, Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, and Ahmad Abouammo, an American citizen, “of using their positions and their access to Twitter’s internal systems to aid Saudi Arabia by obtaining information on American citizens and Saudi dissidents who opposed the policies of the kingdom and its leaders.”
Where do we go from here?
As critical technologies advance, social media is destined to play an even larger role in defining, distorting and conveying the “truth.” If these trends continue, democracy itself will be at risk.
To combat this assault on journalism, informed citizens must start “democracy labs” on every street corner and in every neighborhood to educate their fellow citizens of the dangers of media bashing and fake news.
As free and fair elections are the backbone of a vibrant democracy, the sanctity of the ballot box must be protected and guaranteed for all citizens regardless of race, color, ethnicity, gender, national origin or religion.
Educators should endeavor to create a culture among their students of checking sources to verify whatever claims they read on the internet and any other social media platform. If social media is allowed to run amok with guidelines or legal protocols, it could pose a grave danger to American national security, both domestically and globally.
Emile Nakhleh is a retired senior intelligence service officer and director of the Global and National Security Policy Institute at the University of New Mexico. A longer version was published on The Cipher Brief.
